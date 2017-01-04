Editorial: Achieve your resolution

Hello 2017! Some of us have been waiting for the arrival of the new year for some time now, and it is finally here. Why do some of us look forward to the new year so much? Because that is when most of us begin thinking about the phrase, “New year, new me.” As each new year comes, there are those that picture Jan. 1 as a new beginning or a fresh start to focus on what we need to do to better our lives in one way or another.

At some point in our lives, the majority of us have probably set a New Year’s resolution/resolutions for ourselves; and the same number of us have probably failed at achieving said resolutions. After so many failed attempts, we eventually give up and say that we will try again next year. Thus begins the endless cycle of failing to achieve your goals, as well as constantly disappointing ourselves.

Since achieving New Year’s resolution is a rarity, the American Psychological Association (APA) came up with five steps on how to help achieve these resolutions. Let’s use the common resolution of losing weight as the example throughout these five steps.

Step 1: Start small.

The APA says to make resolutions you think you can keep. If you are wanting lose weight by going to the gym more, then start small by trying to go three or four days a week instead of a full seven. Eventually, you might start going to the gym five or six days a week after you are fully in the habit of working out.

Step 2: Change one behavior at a time.

The APA says that unhealthy behaviors develop over time. So, try replacing one unhealthy behavior at a time with a healthy one. Trying to replace more than one thing at a time is difficult and overwhelming. Therefore, many people tend to fail at achieving the resolution, because they are trying to change their whole lives in one day.

If you want to lose weight by eating healthier, try replacing a dessert with something healthy you enjoy eating such as fruit or vegetables. Do not picture your diet as a punishment.

Step 3: Talk about it.

The APA recommends sharing your experiences with family and friends. When you have someone to talk to about your resolution, it will make it much easier to achieve it. Try achieving your resolution with your spouse, close friend or family member. This way you have someone to share struggles and successes with. It will also help make achieving this new you easier and less intimidating.

Step 4: Don’t beat yourself up.

The APA says to keep in mind that minor missteps when reaching your goals are completely normal. Remember to not give up when you slip up. If you ate a piece of cake instead of eating fruit, do not be hard on yourself, because no one if perfect. Resolve to recover from the mistakes you make and get back on track.

Step 5: Ask for support.

The APA says that accepting help from those who care about you and will listen strengthens your resilience and ability to manage stress caused by your resolution. Having a support system – such as workout buddies at the gym – in place will help you achieve your resolution.

Hopefully these five steps will help you achieve your resolution, or whatever goal you have set for yourself. Although it is already past Jan. 1, it is not too late to start trying to achieve the new you. Make sure you are mentally ready when setting a goal for yourself, and remember to think about what you can to do to make sure this goal is attainable.

Here’s to a Happy New Year and achieving all the goals you have set for yourself this year!