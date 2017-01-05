Board Leadership Series is planned

Submitted by Melanie Bestwick

K-State Research and Extension is conducting a series of Board Leadership workshops across the state on Feb. 21, 23, 28 and March 2. Designed to provide basic training for members of community-based boards, the series will be hosted by local extension professionals at locations across the state.

“Informed and committed board members are the key to healthy, effective boards and committees in our Kansas communities,” said Trudy Rice, extension community development specialist. “K-State Research and Extension’s Board Leadership Series will provide an opportunity for board members to learn the basics of being a good board member. Whether you are a member of a church board, a township board, a United Way agency board, or a rural water board, this training is appropriate for you.”

The series will kick off on Feb. 21, with Conducting Effective Meetings. During this session, participants will learn about their roles and responsibilities as a board member, basics of parliamentary procedure, and strategies to make meetings more productive and effective.

The Feb. 23 session will cover Understanding Fellow Board Members and Conflict Management. Participants will explore how personalities and generational differences affect the decision-making process, and learn how to manage conflict in a way that is productive, not destructive, to the board.

On Feb. 28, the topic will be Fundraising, Fund Management, Legalities and Ethics. This session will explore a board’s options for raising and managing money, understanding such things as articles of incorporation, bylaws and policies.

Strategic Planning will be the final topic on March 2. Participants will learn about establishing a common mission and vision for the board, and how to plan priorities for the future.

All sessions will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. Workshop participants will meet at host sites throughout the state to take part in web-based instruction and locally facilitated discussion. Site location in the district for this workshop series is dependent on enrollment and interest. Interested groups or organizations who want to participate in this course can contact the Extension District Office in Seneca.

Pre-registration for the event is required by Feb. 10. The cost is minimal, and one registration holds a seat for all four sessions and can be rotated by participants. Registration includes refreshments and a Board Basics workbook.

For more information about this workshop, please contact David Key at 785-336-2184 or by email at dkey@ksu.edu.