Brown County Commission 1.3.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 3. Members present were Chairman Warren Ploeger, Steve Roberts and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

County Appraiser Jeff Ball visited with the commissioners in regard to the difference between personal property and real estate property taxes.

The commissioners approved the Dec. 30, 2016, minutes.

Hill and Greg and Becky Buser met with the commissioners about the deed transfer on the purchase of Lot 70 on Oregon Street in Hiawatha, being 518 Oregon Street. The commissioners decided to give authority to Ploeger to sign the Sales Validation Questionnaire.

Jeremy Forkenbrock with Horton EMS visited with the commissioners in regard to Horton EMS, including updates he would like to make on the agreement with Brown County

Forkenbrock also updated the commissioners on the ambulance remount. The commissioners approved adding the purchase of Zoll Monitors up to $70,000.

Bids for a 1991 Ford F450 – 12 foot flatbed with hoist were as follows: Terry’s Engine Repair with a bid of $550, and Rick Clement with a bid of $952. The commissioners accepted Rick Clement’s bid of $952.

The commissioners met Monday, Jan. 9. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.