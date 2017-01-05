Club News: Reavis-Ashley DAR

Submitted by Ann Smith

Reavis-Ashley chapter DAR met at Anne Moser’s home for an 11 a.m. Christmas dinner. Members present were Regent Leota Uhri, Anne Moser, Beverly Droge, Lola Droge, Dawn Feldkamp, Beverly Kimmel and Glenda Nelson.

Members signed cards for members that cannot attend meetings and for two service men. Nelson had gotten the essays from Falls City Public schools.

Uhri opened the meeting with the Chapter opening followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the American’s Creed. The President General’s message was read by Feldkamp, and Indian minutes were given by Droge. Moser read a poem, “Lord’s Prayer” for National Defense.

Minutes of the last meeting were read by Nelson, and Feldkamp gave the treasurer’s report. Uhri has taken pictures of flags from our area and is sending them to the state flag chairman.

Moser presents the program on flags. She showed and gave information on flags flown from very early history and until present.

The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Bern Cafe in Bern. Feldkamp will be hostess.