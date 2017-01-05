Memories 1.11.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, January 8, 1892

Young William Thomspon had the misfortune to get his hand into a buzz saw last Monday. The result was a pretty badly lacerated hand, but Dr. Gafford, who dressed the wound, believes he will recover and save his hand.

Miss Gussie Schunemann writes her friends here that the family are very uneasy in regard to two brothers who have been daily expected here from Germany and who they fear have been lost at sea in one of the recent ocean disasters.

Grand Army, Woman’s Relief Corps, Sons of Veterans and their friends will celebrate January 9, by public installation of the officers in the afternoon followed by a supper, and in the evening Chaplain Lozier, the fighting army chaplain, will round up the day’s program by giving one of his patriotic camp fire entertainments.

The Revival—The meetings at the Methodist church continue with growing interest on the part of many. Sunday night there was a great crowd present. All the aisles near the door were filled with persons standing. After the congregation was dismissed those remaining for the after meeting filled nearly all the seats. Those willing are finding pardon of sins.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, January 11, 1917

Ad: The Collins Farm Holsteins – We are in the Holstein business because it is the best paying cattle business we can invest in. Profits are more sure and safe and the demand better than with any other breed. It builds up the fertility of your farm and has a future worth building to. We have the started with the very best blood, the Holsteins have developed.

County Treasurer Zahm has issued thirty-nine licenses for new automobiles during the last month. All but three were Ford cars.

Every woman reader of The Herald will be interested in that sewing machine in the window at Belshaw’s furniture store. There is nothing to it but the head. It is run by electricity and goes as fast or as slow as you like. When you are thru with the machine you pick it up and put it in the cupboard. Or, you can carry the machine with you like a typewriter. It is a full sized sewing machine with every possible attachment.

There are fifteen hundred people at Jim Myers’s sale today, Wednesday. The lunch caterer ran out of supplies, principally pies, and had to rush to town for more. The only advertising Myers had was a page in The Herald and some bills printed from the ad.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 14, 1942

Adj. Clyde Cox, in charge of the Salvation Army at St. Joseph, Mo., dispatched two of his trucks to Sabetha Saturday, and in less than two hours after the trucks arrived in town, they were loaded with paper, rags and clothing and were on their way back to St. Joseph.

A St. Valentine’s Day dance to be sponsored by the Sabetha school band and Company 3 of the Kansas State Guard will be held in the basement of the city hall on the evening of Saturday, February 14. Music will be provided by a dance orchestra that has been organized from members of the Sabetha school band. The same orchestra will make its initial appearance at the Red Cross and band benefit dance and carnival to be sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Americans and Sabethans have recovered from the first shock of war, and are beginning to discover that their lives are again moving along without a great deal of change. They are taking tire rationing, the prospect of inflation and the future of an America at war somewhat light-heartedly, where war has not struck a direct blow. This may be good and it may be bad. Americans have a happy habit of being able to laugh at themselves and their troubles. If the attitude can be interpreted from this angle, it’s good.

The city has purchased a new snow plow and installed it on the end of the caterpillar tractor the last of the week. Bunce Palmer at the controls of the tractors, pushed the snow onto the edge of the sidewalk on Main street to give more parking space for cars.

50 Years Ago

Thursday, January 12, 1967

A Sabetha school bus reportedly sideswiped the parked Ford stationwagon of Jim Baldridge, SHS coach, in front of his home on Oregon Street Monday of this week. There was little damage to either vehicle.

First Sabetha Visitor—Miss Gayla Manche, daughter of Mrs. Bertha Manche of Sabetha and a student at Wichita State, visited a schoolmate’s home in Parson’s last week end. She attended the Methodist Church where former Sabetha minister, Kenneth Martin, is now serving.

Over 20 fellows showed up last Monday night at 7:30 at the high school gym for the adult gym classes being offered by coaches Bob Clark and Jim Baldridge. Classes consist of warm-ups and then mostly half-court “easy going” basketball or any type of mild exercising you might want—even ping pong is available if we can fix the table up a bit and some gym equipment. The main thing is good fellowship while getting some exercise.

Miss Mary Shoup, Sabetha elementary school teacher, hit the pedestrian sign in the middle of Main Street on the Hughes Clothing Co. corner this Thursday morning around 7:30. The sign escaped damage and so did Miss Shoup, but her 1962 Chevrolet sustained an estimated $150 in damages.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 8, 1992

A new state law that took effect the first of the year requires law enforcement officers to arrest suspected domestic violence offenders if the investigating officer has cause to believe a crime has been committed. The new law also requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to have written policies on domestic violence, and to report all domestic violence calls to the state whether an arrest is made or not.

A book donated to the Mary Cotton Public Library was written and illustrated by Colleen J. Reid, granddaughter of the late Sabetha physician, Dr. Cecil Hunnicutt, and daughter of Barbara Hunnicuff Reid of California. “To Be A Champion” was donated by Marian Stedman Pfrang of Goff, whose brother, Harry Stedman, is a main character in the true story.

Wilfred and Verona Strahm of Bern announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara, to Ed Popkess, son of Roger and Lanna Popkess of Sabetha.

The Sabetha Christian Women’s Club brunch will be held Tuesday, January 14th. Antique jewelry shown by Adelle Todd will be the special feature. Dawn Achten will provide special music, and the speaker will be Kathy Scholtjens.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, January 10, 2007

The Sabetha USD No. 441 Board of Education met at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. The School Board discussed the building project at Sabetha Elementary School.

At their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, the Sabetha City commissioners voted to begin the process of including a half-cent sales tax increase on the April ballot to support improvements to the Mary Cotton Public Library. The sales tax increase would be voted on by the general public within the Sabetha city limits.

Nakita Mae Lawrence, daughter of Jessica and Scott Lawrence of Sabetha, was the first baby born at the Sabetha Community Hospital in 2007. She was born at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2007.

Ollie Bauman of Sabetha celebrated her 101st birthday Saturday Jan. 6. Still mentally alert and looking much younger than her physical age, she is one of the three members of the unofficial and very exclusive Sabetha Centenarian Club.