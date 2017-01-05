Morrill City Council 12.19.16
Submitted by Linda Hill, Morrill City Clerk
Council met in regular session on Dec. 19, 2016, with members Todd Gruber, Mary Meyer and Miles Ploeger present. Mayor Roger Price presided. Superintendent Lee Wymer was absent.
Minutes and vouchers were approved. Council discussed MCR Towing needing another transformer to provide the electricity needed for new equipment he will have.
Fire Chief Charlie Gruber was not able to purchase one of the fire trucks that had been up for auction.
Reviewed was the delinquent utility list. The council members discussed shutting off five services if payments are not received by Dec. 20.
