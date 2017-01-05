Nemaha County Commission 1.3.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans.

Commissioners approved the bank rotation for 2017–19 to be with Community National Bank as per the Nemaha County 2017 Reorganization.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that the Road and Bridge Department has money left in its 2016 budget at this time. Ronnebaum spoke to commissioners about replacing the motor grader that Russell Lierz runs. Commissioners advised Ronnebaum to move forward with requesting bids for a new motor grader. Crews are beginning to plan for the 2017 safety meeting that Nemaha County hosts every year.

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that they are currently holding 13 inmates in the jail. They booked nine individuals into the jail this past week. They are currently dealing with a cruelty to animals case in the county.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman spoke to commissioners about purchases she would like to make and pay for out of remaining 2016 District Court funds. Following discussion, commissioners approved the purchase of computer and server equipment and installation for the District Court Office in an amount not to exceed $20,000.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Lippert to review the 2017 Physical Capacity Profile Testing Agreement and the 2017 Drug Collection Agreement with Occupational Assessment Services. Commissioners also spoke to Lippert about changes to be made to the 2017 Nemaha County Employee Handbook.

Ronnebaum came back before the board to request the purchase of a load of new beams at a cost of approximately $18,000. Commissioners advised him to move forward with this purchase.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of December.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the Dec. 27, 2016 meeting.

Burdiek signed Change Order No. 2 for the new jail project as presented, which reduced the total cost of the project by $32,704.53.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held Monday, Jan. 9. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.