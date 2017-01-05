Nemaha County Sheriff 1.3.17

ARRESTS

Robert Ranieri, 62, of Baileyville was arrested by the Seneca Police Department (PD) on charges of driving under the influence on Dec. 29. He bonded out on the same day on a $1,500 surety bond with a court date set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Thomas Wimer, 47, of Centralia was arrested on Dec. 30 on charges of domestic battery. He bonded out on Dec. 30 on a $2,000 surety bond with a court date set for 1 p.m. on Jan. 24.

William Lockman II, 22, of Sabetha was released from custody on Dec. 30 by the court.

Harold Fischer, 28, of Goff was arrested by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 30, on domestic battery charges as well as a Shawnee County warrant for failure to appear. Fischer remains in custody.

Alvin Heideman, 56, of Axtell was arrested by the Seneca PD on charges of driving under the influence on Dec. 31. He bonded out on Jan. 2 on a $1,500 surety bond with a court date set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Paul Hartter, 37, of Centralia was arrested by the NMSO on Jan. 1 on charges of domestic battery. He remains in custody.

Ronald Clauson, 45, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Department on Jan. 1 for driving without a valid license. He bonded out on Jan. 2, with a $250 cash bond and a court date set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 26.

ACCIDENTS

At 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Logan Fehr, 20, Sabetha was traveling northbound on R Road when he hit a cow. Fehr was driving a 1999 Chevy Pickup.