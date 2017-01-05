breaking news New

Patrol reports New Year’s weekend holiday activity

Kansas Highway Patrol personnel assisted 721 motorists over the New Year’s weekend holiday reporting period.

The KHP is releasing preliminary data from its holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

During that time frame, the Patrol worked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas and Harper counties.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.

Activity       2017 2016

Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes   3       2

Non-DUI Related Fatalities           3       2

Fatal DUI Related Crashes             0       0

DUI Related Fatalities                 0       0

DUI Arrests             12     26

Speed Citations           794   785

Speed Warnings           535   609

Safety Belt – Adult Citations        77     90

Safety Belt – Adult Warning           5       6

Safety Belt – Teen Citations            2       5

Safety Belt – Teen Warning             0       0

Child Restraint Citations             15     15

Child Restraint Warnings               2       3

Motorist Assists           721 703

