Patrol reports New Year’s weekend holiday activity
Kansas Highway Patrol personnel assisted 721 motorists over the New Year’s weekend holiday reporting period.
The KHP is releasing preliminary data from its holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
During that time frame, the Patrol worked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas and Harper counties.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.
Activity 2017 2016
Fatal Non-DUI Related Crashes 3 2
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 2
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0
DUI Arrests 12 26
Speed Citations 794 785
Speed Warnings 535 609
Safety Belt – Adult Citations 77 90
Safety Belt – Adult Warning 5 6
Safety Belt – Teen Citations 2 5
Safety Belt – Teen Warning 0 0
Child Restraint Citations 15 15
Child Restraint Warnings 2 3
Motorist Assists 721 703
