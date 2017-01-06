Fairview High School scholarship applications now available

Submitted by Betty Olberding

The Fairview High School Scholarship Fund has made available four scholarships for the 2017 year. Three are $1,000 awards, and one is for $500. Applications have been distributed to local high schools.

The scholarships are available to individuals who have completed high school or the equivalent of such and wish to pursue additional formal or trade education. Applicants must live within the parameters of the FHS district that existed when it closed in 1966.

Applications are due April 1 to Betty Olberding of Leavenworth. Award certificates are presented in May, and funds are distributed when the applicant has been admitted to the next session of school.

Information and an application, which includes a map of the 1966 District 5, are available from Board members: Robert Woldt, 816-741-8754; David Lambertson, 913-774-4430; Beverly Tummons, 785-467-3532; or Betty Olberding, 913-772-8684.