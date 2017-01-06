GSCF Community Celebration Gala to be held

Submitted by Leslie Scoby, GSCF Board Vice President

At 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation will sponsor a community celebration at The Main Event, 16 Main Street in Sabetha. The community is invited to celebrate what has happened and what is happening and what is going to happen in our community.

The gala will begin with heavy appetizers by Cross Creek Caterer, a coffee bar by Reel’s Sodas and wine provided by Hiway Liquors. GSCF President Von Lauer and Bill Simpson will host the evening, and Marvin Kohlmeier will be the featured speaker.

The evening is the culminating event after a year of successes for the GSCF and many active organizations in the area, all working to make this a better place to work, live and raise a family.

Community Celebration Gala

COMMUNITY: A group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common. A feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.

CELEBRATION: The action of marking one’s pleasure at an important event or occasion by engaging in enjoyable, typically social, activity.

GALA: A social occasion with special entertainments or performances.