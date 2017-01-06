Kansans encouraged to ‘Call-a-Lawyer’

Submitted by Meg Wickham

The Kansas Bar Association and the Topeka Bar Association are teaming up to launch a new public service — Call-a-Lawyer — designed to help persons in need of legal advice and information or answer questions. The next Call-a-Lawyer will be Thursday, Jan. 12. The Call-a-Lawyer service will be offered the second Thursday of each month.

Anyone who needs legal advice is encouraged to call 800-928-3111 between 6 and 8 p.m. Callers can speak to volunteer lawyers who are donating their time to answer questions, and providing legal advice and information.

These volunteers are members of the KBA and/or the TBA and are able to provide information on many legal issues including probate, family law (such as child custody, divorce and adoption), landlord-tenant issues and other matters involving real property and employment (such as wrongful termination, workplace conflicts and employment rights).

“There is no charge to talk to one of the lawyers,” said Jordan Yochim, KBA executive director.

The KBA Lawyer Referral Service will not charge a fee for making a referral to one of its pre-screened, insured, experienced lawyers. It’s lawyers do not offer pro bono — or free — legal services. Each lawyer will determine the fees charged for legal services, and any caller referred should discuss such rates prior to entering into a representation agreement.

“The Topeka Bar Association is very pleased to be working with the Kansas Bar Association in providing this public service,” said Jim Rankin, TBA president. “We look forward to helping publicize this opportunity for our members and encourage their participation.”