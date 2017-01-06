Wayne Neff

Wayne Neff

Wayne A. Neff, 95, of Sabetha, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at the Sabetha Community Hospital.

He was born on April 8, 1921, in Bern, the son of Roy A. Neff and Mae (Walck) Neff.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Millie; and a daughter, Laine Tangeman.

He is survived by two daughters, Lynne (Richard) Mulroy and Layna (Richard) Lackey; a brother, Clinton Neff; a sister, Edie Nelson; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca. A visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The interment will be made in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery north of Seneca. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sabetha Community Hospital or the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of the Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle, Seneca, KS 66538.

The Sabetha Herald 1/11/2017