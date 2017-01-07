Nemaha County Sheriff 1.6.2017

ARRESTS

Cody Gaston, 30, of Morrill was released on Jan. 1 on his own recognizance. His next court date is March 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Paul Hartter, 37, of Centralia was released on Jan. 3 on a $500 surety bond with a next court date of Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.

Robert Mosteller was released on Jan. 4 on $1,000 cash bond with a court date of Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Harold D. Fisher was released on Jan. 4 on $4,000 own recognizance bond for Nemaha County charges with a court date of Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. He was released on $1,000 surety bond on Shawnee County’s warrant for failure to appear with a court date of Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.

Travis R. Kirkendall, 42, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on Jan. 5 by the NMSO for the offenses of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. He remains in custody with no bond set.

April M. Feighner, 37, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on Jan. 5 by the NMSO for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia. Feighner was released on Jan. 5 on $1,000 bond.

ACCIDENTS

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Danny Deters, 64, of Corning was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 9, just west of V Rd when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Pickup. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

Some time between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, an unknown person removed a Campbell Hausfeld air compressor from 1946 176th Road in Sabetha and damaged the door and hardware of the building. Loss is estimated at $1,000.