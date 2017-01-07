Sabetha senior chosen to compete in 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Game

Sabetha senior Eric Renyer has been chosen, along with four other area athletes and one area coach, to participate on the east roster in the 44th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl game on Saturday, July 29.

During the 2016 football season, Renyer helped the Bluejays advance to the 3A playoffs and win their first round game. The Bluejays finished 9-2 for the season. Renyer totaled 58 tackles, one quarterback sack, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns. Renyer was selected as All State Defensive Lineman with the Topeka Capital Journal, All State Defensive Lineman with the Wichita Eagle, Honorable Mention Tight End with the Wichita Eagle, 1st Team All League Lineman and 1st Team All League Defensive Line.

Other area athletes competing in the Shrine Bowl will be Cuttar Huss of Troy, Trenton Henry of Nemaha Central, Greg Martin of Marysville and Adam Smith of Atchison. In addition to these athletes, Nemaha Central Head Coach Warren Seitz will serve as an assistant coach for the East Squad.

The 44th annual Shrine Bowl will be held in El Dorado at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Butler County Community College. For tickets and additional information, visit www.kansasshrinebowl.com or call 800-530-5524