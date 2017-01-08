Wild Times: Pair them up!

Last week, I discussed the joy of plinking with .22 caliber firearms. As much as I enjoy the thrill of hunting, I would say I have had more good times just strolling through the woods toting a .22 rifle or pistol.

One thing I should stress that I forgot to mention last week is that plinking at an established shooting range and plinking as you stroll through the local timber are two different things. A shooting range or range that you have established at your home will have a suitable area with an adequate backstop.

If you are out for a stroll through the woods, you must be constantly aware of what is behind your intended plinking target. A .22 bullet can travel a very long ways if allowed to. I have always been a big fan of .22s, and I have quite a few of them that I have used over the years but as I stated last week that one of my favorites is the Ruger 10-22. I must not be alone, because since the introduction of the 10-22 rifle in 1964 there have been over five million of them manufactured! Yes, five million! This country could hold off any invading force on our shores with just our 10-22s.

Just think how many semi loads that would have taken Hillary Clinton to gather up all of our little rifles if she would have won the election! If you enjoy shooting the 10-22, then you need to take a look at the .22 pistol that I believe is the most popular .22 pistol ever made.

In 1949, Ruger designed and began to manufacture the famous Ruger Standard model .22 pistol. This was the very first model of firearm that Ruger ever produced. The Standard model was the predecessor of the popular Mark I, II, III series pistols. In the last couple of months, Ruger has just come out with the Mark IV pistol. They know when they have a good thing going! As near as I could find, there have been over two million of these pistols manufactured over the years. The design for the original Standard model came from Bill Ruger after he acquired a Japanese Nambu pistol from a returning Marine. The Standard model also looked very similar to the German Luger pistol.

The innovative design of the Standard incorporated a cylindrical bolt that operated inside a steel tube that worked much like the bolt on an automatic .22 rifle. It operated on the blowback principle such that upon firing the bolt was pushed rearward and allowed another cartridge to come up from the magazine in the grip. There are two ears on each side of the bolt that allow you to pull the bolt rearward to load a cartridge from the magazine. The magazine holds nine shells. The pistol featured fixed sights front and rear.

In 1950, Ruger came out with the Mark I pistol. It featured an adjustable trigger and an adjustable rear sight. It was a step up from the popular Standard model.

In 1982, Ruger began production of the Mark II. This pistol differed from the Mark I in that there was a bolt stop on it that kept the bolt open upon firing the last round. Upon firing that last round, you could slip a loaded magazine into the frame and carry on. In 2004, Ruger introduced the Mark III. This is one of the finest .22 pistols ever produced. These pistols have the capability to have a scope mounted on them. They also have a loaded chamber indicator on the left side. The magazine release is now behind the trigger guard instead at the bottom of the magazine on the grip. This is much handier and more efficient. I have a Mark III in the Hunter model. It features a stainless steel fluted 6.875 inch barrel and frame with cocobolo wood grips.

The rear sights are adjustable, and the front sights are Hi-Glow fiber optic. It is a real joy to shoot. It is one of the most accurate pistols that I own. The last Mark III produced by Ruger was on Dec. 6, 2016. It has now been replaced by the Mark IV, which at the present time is still unavailable. If you want a nice collection of quality hunting and plinking pistols, start purchasing the Standard and Mark Series of Ruger pistols. It makes for a very nice set of pistols that would make any gun owner proud.