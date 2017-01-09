2016 coupon book winners are announced

The Sabetha Chamber of Commerce has released the names of the 2016 Coupon Book Program.

The winner of the Window Opening contest that collected the most change was Village Sampler. A total of $120 from all the businesses was collected for the Sabetha Food Pantry.

The eight winners of the $25 Chamber Gift Bonds were Vicki Adams, Irene Closson, Martha Pearson, Sheila Rokey, Amber Schuetz, Julinne Moore, Tara Wikle and Michaela Schultejans.

Other winners were as follows: Brenda McLaughlin, $25 gift certificate to Hearthside Country Store; Wendy Menold, $50 gift certificate to Edelmans Home Center; Kalynn Milley, $30 gift certificate to Char Mae; Kathy Simpson, gift basket from Village Sampler; Pat Jurgensmeier, $10 gift certificate to Sabetha Family Pharmacy; Amy Hammes, $25 gift certificate to Pizza Hut; Mischelle Craig, $25 gift certificate to Garrett Country Mart; Cole Buser, LB Reeses Peanut Butter Cup from All Star; Kay Duncan, $50 gift certificate from Draperie Décor; Darrell Schuette, drill set, $30 value from Grimm True Value; Patty Heinen, coffee basket from Downtown Coffee; Kelli Hartter, $25 gift certificate from Panda Kitchen; Vicki Edelman, $25 gift certificate from Girl Cave Boutique; Jay Kellenberger, $50 gift certificate from C & K Service; Kara Goodman, $25 gift certificate from Sabetha Health Mart; Matt Bosworth, $25 gift certificate from Sabetha Hardware Hank; and Heather Bestwick, $25 gift certificate from Bern/Sabetha Veterinary Clinic.