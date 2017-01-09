Baileyville annual event to benefit four individuals

The annual Baileyville Benefit Tournament is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, at Nemaha Central High School in Seneca. Please join us any time during the weekend. There is food to eat, games to watch, chances to buy and the kids can spin the wheel.

There will again be a silent auction that will run until 3 p.m. Sunday. The live auction will start approximately at 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The benefit would not be a success without the help of the numerous businesses and individuals that donate their time, talents or gifts for the auctions, chances, concessions and kids’ games.

The proceeds for the 2017 benefit are going to Sarah Conroy, Zach Engelken, Bethany Ohlsen and Jase Suther.

Sarah Conroy

Sarah Conroy, 18, has a disease called Neurofibromatosis Type II (NF II). NF II is known for bilateral acoustic neuromas. However, NF II tumors can grow on any nerve ending including the brain and spinal cord.

Because of the tumors on her acoustic nerve, Sarah has almost no hearing in her right ear along with constant ringing. Besides the acoustic tumors, she also has/had tumors inside the brain and spinal cord.

Sarah has numbness and tingling in her legs, vocal chord paralysis and headaches. Sarah also has scoliosis, which required a rod placement in her thoracic spine.

Sarah’s first NF surgery was Dec. 15, 2009, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. This surgery was to remove an intraventricular meningioma. This craniotomy was almost 17 hours, and they were unable to remove it all.

Three weeks later, they performed another eight-hour surgery to retrieve the remaining. Unfortunately, Sarah developed a cerebral spinal fluid leak that required further hospitalization and a placement of a lumbar drain.

Her last two surgeries were in 2016. In February at UNMC, Sarah had a laminectomy to remove a tumor in the lumbar region of her spine. In July, she had a craniotomy for removal of the acoustic tumor on her eighth cranial nerve. This surgery lasted 12-1/2 hours and was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

NF requires many MRIs, so the doctors can monitor tumor growth. This allows them to decide if and when surgery is required. This disease affects many components of the body and requires many visits to different specialized physicians. Sarah tries to maintain a normal life as much as possible.

Zachary Engelken

Zachary was diagnosed with Stage 4 heart failure in March 2016, due to a virus that attacked his heart. He was admitted to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where his heart was only working at 5 percent. He spent 5-1/2 weeks in the hospital. During that time, he underwent open heart surgery to implant a LVAD (Left Ventricle Assistance Device), a heart pump that assists his heart until he receives a heart transplant.

Zachary received the wonderful news that he was listed on the transplant list in November 2016. Once he receives the transplant, he will undergo a lifetime of doctor appointments and medications.

Bethany Ohlsen

On March 10, 2016, the Ohlsens found out the wonderful news that they were expecting their second child. During a sonogram the next day, the doctors discovered an 8-10 centimeter mass by Bethany’s right ovary and referred her to KU Westwood Cancer Center.

The mass was being monitored hoping that it would decrease in size, but unfortunately it just kept increasing and Bethany had to undergo surgery on May 17, to have the mass removed. It was later discovered that the mass was actually a dysgerminoma tumor (germ cell tumor) that was cancerous.

Dysgerminoma tumors are rare and only account for between 1 and 5 percent of all ovarian cancers. This type of tumor is highly sensitive to chemotherapy and, being caught so early for Bethany, the cure rate is almost 100 percent.

Worried about the effects chemotherapy would have on the baby, the Ohlsens discussed the pros and cons with the oncology doctor at St. Francis and high risk pregnancy doctors at KU Clinic to find out what would be best for Bethany and the baby. The decision was made to proceed with chemotherapy, in which Bethany underwent four sets of treatments.

Bethany is done with treatments but will continue to have three-month checkups for the first two years to check the remission of the cancer. After the first two years, Bethany will have checkups every six months for the next five years.

On Oct. 27, Bethany gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Theodore James, who weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.3 inches long. At two weeks, Theodore had his blood drawn to find out if he was affected by the chemotherapy treatments, and the results came back normal.

The Ohlsens feel very blessed with two wonderful boys. Without Theodore coming into their lives at the time he did, the diagnosis of the cancer could have been worse as Bethany had no symptoms prior to the doctors discovering the mass. Bethany states that she will forever owe her life to Theodore.

Jase Suther

On May 10, 2016, Jase was in a one-vehicle accident north of Manhattan. Jase was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his truck. The two boys in the truck with him were both wearing their seat belts and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Jase suffered a diffuse axonal brain injury that kept him in the trauma intensive care unit at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for eight weeks.

During those eight weeks, Jase had the right side of his skull removed so that his brain could swell. Prior to his discharge from Stormont Vail, they replaced the skull flap. In July, Jase was transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation hospital in Lincoln, Neb., where he participated in physical, occupational and speech therapies.

In November, Jase was transferred to Clear View Brain Injury Center in Juneau, Wisc. He does three hours of therapy per day as they continue to try and re-train his brain to turn his muscles on and off. Jase will have to learn to walk, talk and swallow again.

He is currently still 100 percent dependent for his daily needs that all of us take for granted. Only by the Grace of God is Jase still with his family. You can follow his progress on Facebook at #prayforjase.