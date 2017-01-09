Brown County Sheriff

There are 28 inmates in the Brown County jail — 21 males and seven females.

On Jan. 4, Paul Mills, 51, of Seneca was arrested on a Brown County worthless check warrant, as well as a $15,000 Nemaha County warrant for criminal threat.

On Jan. 6, a very observant citizen contacted the Brown County K-9 Deputy and informed him of suspicious drug activity. Upon arrival, K-9 Ari indicated on a vehicle. Arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia were Beth Mikita, 44, and Kalan Pyle, 25, both of Hiawatha. Mikita was additionally charged with traffic contraband into correctional facility, and Pyle had $15,000 Nemaha County warrant for failure to appear, $750 Sabetha warrant for failure to appear and $7,500 possession of meth, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia warrant in Richardson County, Neb. Both are being held in the Brown County Jail on $75,000 bond. Possible other charges pending. Hiawatha Police Department assisted.

On Jan. 8, Gabriel Lynn, 33, of Morrill was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.