Kathryn Emert celebrates 100 years

When you reach 100 years of life lived, there are countless memories to be had — some good, some bad. This is true for Kathryn Emert, who reached her 100th birthday on Jan. 7.

She has lived through hard times — personal losses, the Great Depression, more than a fistful of wars — and enjoyed many good times.

“It was a hard time and a good time,” Kathryn said.

Early Life

Kathryn was born Jan. 7, 1917, to Fritz and Nellie (Carlson) Peterson, in Polk County, Neb. She had two brothers — Leo and Duane — and one sister, Gwendolyn.

Growing up on a farm, the closest town was Stromsburg, Neb., and the family didn’t get there too often. Though faith was important to the family, Kathryn said, it was difficult to attend church very often during her growing up years.

“We went to the Methodist church when we could get there,” she said. “It was hard at that time to get out, much different than it is now.”

The children attended country schools until high school, when they transfered to Fullerton High School in Nebraska. Kathryn completed the 11th grade.

Growing up, Kathryn recalls that some of the ways the kids her age “made their own fun” weren’t always the best ideas.

In the winter time, kids would set off running toward icy ponds and then go slipping out on the ice.

“That really wasn’t the best idea, but it sure was fun,” she said. “I’m sure kids today still do that.”

As a teenager, Kathryn remembers, the boys — with girls in the passenger seats — would race their cars over the bridge.

“That was really dangerous,” she said, shaking her head. “We’re lucky no one got hurt.”

She admits, however, that she participated in this activity with her future husband, Alvin Nesbitt, whom she met in high school. The two lived about 8 miles apart, she said, which was quite a distance in the 1930s.

Outside of school, they courted every other weekend by taking car rides together. They didn’t go out to dinner, she said, just on drives.

“Going out to eat cost money, and we didn’t have any money!” she said.

Adult Life

Alvin and Kathryn were married Sept. 18, 1936, in Long Beach, Calif., where they had moved to find work. Although she “really loved it” in California, the couple moved back to Nebraska a few years later to farm and start a family.

The two farmed in Burt and Nance counties in Nebraska for nearly 20 years, during which time they had three children — Douglas in 1939, Sharyn in 1944 and Cheryl (Sue) in 1946.

During those farming years, Kathryn said, she kept house and helped with anything that needed done on the farm.

Though Kathryn remembers having “no money,” she also remembers always having “plenty to eat.”

“So I guess we were well off. Everybody in the community was in the same position — the same boat,” she said. “Young people can’t realize what it was like to not have a thing. But yet, we got married, and we were happy. It was so hard when we went through that, but none of us knew any other way.”

Although times were always tight, Kathryn said, she and Alvin still enjoyed going dancing and to card parties.

They also enjoyed traveling and took quite a few trips. Once when the children were very young, the family took an extended vacation back to California.

“At that time, there were no throw-away diapers,” she said. “You’d wash them out at night and hang them to dry overnight.”

Faith continued to be important to Kathryn as she grew older and raised her children, and “getting there” became a bit easier over time. When she and her husband moved with their three children to Sabetha in 1956, the family began attending the Congregational Church — now NorthRidge Church.

The family made the move from Nebraska to Sabetha for Alvin to take a job with Archer Oil.

Doug stayed behind to finish his senior year of high school at Fullerton High School, while sixth-grade-student Sharyn and fourth-grade-student Sue made the move.

Kathryn and Alvin lived in Sabetha, then Seneca and eventually Frankfort, until Alvin passed away at 61 years of age in February 1978.

“He was too young,” Kathryn said. “He’d had surgery and went back to work when he shouldn’t have.”

A few years later, a friend set Kathryn up with Harold “Danny” Kendall. The two were married in Morrill on Sept. 7, 1980. He passed away in February 1988, after a short illness.

After Dan’s death, she was courted by Bob Emert, whom she knew through Red’s Shoe Store, which was owned by his brother. Bob and Kathryn were married in Sabetha on Jan. 7, 1989. They enjoyed 22 years together before he passed away in February 2011.

Enjoyments

Kathryn enjoyed many things throughout her life, from traveling and shopping, to sewing clothing and baking pies.

Her enjoyment for shopping really came to be after moving to Sabetha. After living in Sabetha for several years, she found out that help was needed at what was then known as White’s Variety Store, which changed hands later and became known as Red’s Shoe Store.

“Somebody asked if I could go help, and I volunteered,” she said. “I ended up working there for more than 10 years.”

Because she found she loved shopping, this was a job she greatly enjoyed. However, Kathryn recalls she did not make any money doing it.

“I bought so many things for the kids that when I quit working there, I owed them money!” she said. “I sold a lot of shoes, and oh I so loved shoes. When I was selling shoes, they were so pretty.”

According to Kathryn, shoes today are drastically different.

“I can’t tell you that shoes today are pretty,” she said. “Some of them you can’t even call shoes!”

Kathryn also enjoyed — and did a lot of — sewing, clothes in particular, and baking pies.

“Oh, I made a lot of pies,” she said.

Her daughter, Sue, said when Kathryn made pies, she mixed the crust by hand and had a “special way of mixing it that none of us can do.”

When asked her two favorite pies, Kathryn quickly answered — “Oh, lemon [meringue] and cherry.”

Throughout her life, Kathryn also continued to enjoy traveling. She most loved seeing the mountains in Oregon, Colorado and Idaho. Just a few years ago, she traveled to Tennessee to see her 100-year-old cousin Vivian.

“That was a really nice time, having fun together visiting,” she said.

Five Generations

Of her three children with Alvin, Sue (Schuette) is still living. She resides in Sabetha with her husband, Darrell. Doug died in 2002, and Sharyn (Hanni) died in 2011. In addition to her three children with Alvin, their lineage includes seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Kathryn also has four step-children — one deceased — and eight step-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, and one step-great-great-grandchild.