Leon Torkelson

Leon Torkelson

Ret U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Leon A. Torkelson, CFP, 73, of Atchison County died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at St Francis Hospital in Topeka.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1943, to S. Albert and Ella C. (Tobiason) Torkelson in Horton. He married Glenda C. Sims on Aug. 25, 1963, in Kansas City.

Leon grew up in rural Everest and, after graduating from ACCHS, he attended Kansas State Teachers College where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s and master’s in accounting and was headed to law school at the University of Florida when Uncle Sam came calling.

In the Air Force as a fighter pilot, he flew the F-4, F-5, and F-16, served in Vietnam, and was stationed all over the world, including five years in Germany. In 1987, after more than 20 years of service, he retired and moved back to the family farm. He then worked with MetLife Insurance Company as a Certified Financial Planner serving businesses and families throughout the Midwest up until his death. Leon enjoyed flying his 1942 Interstate Cadet WWII Trainer airplane in his off time.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, the Everest Lions Club, Everest Historical Society, and numerous professional organizations. Leon enjoyed traveling with his wife Glenda, taking many cruises all over the world. They loved spending time with their family, especially in Winter Park, Colo., and Table Rock, Mo. Less than a week before he died, he spent the holidays with his family in the Caribbean on a Disney Cruise.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eileen Herbert.

Leon is survived by his wife of more than 53 years, Glenda; son, Kurt (Amy) Torkelson of Basehor; daughter, Kari (Brian) Anderson of Leavenworth; and five grandchildren, Aubrey, Chase and Brody Torkelson, and Jonas and Anya Anderson.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 1521 Prairie Road in Everest. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the church, the Everest Lions Club, or the Leon Torkelson Education Scholarship, all in care of the Leintz Funeral Home, 4701 10th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

The Sabetha Herald 1/11/2017