Merle E. Marti
Merle E. Marti, 99, of Sabetha died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at the Sabetha Community Hospital.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Interment will be made in the Sabetha Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home sent in care of the Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia Sabetha, Kansas 66534.
The Sabetha Herald 1/11/2017
