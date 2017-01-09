breaking news New

Nemaha County District Court 1.7.17

TRAFFIC CASES

Paul Harvey of Sabetha, failure to wear seatbelt, $10 fine.

Hunter Sieckmeyer of Lincoln, Neb., speeding 91/65, $267 fines and fees.

Herbert Prince II of Goff, speeding 71/55, $189 fines and fees.

Jason Rodenbaugh of Silver Lake, speeding 70/60, $153 fines and fees.

Wyatt Correll of Onaga, left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt, $163 fines and fees.

Clay Reinecke of Blue Grass, Iowa, speeding 65/55, $153 fines and fees.

Vance Spiker of Lyndon, failure to wear a seatbelt, $10 fine.

Reagan Ahlquist of Seneca, speeding 75/55, $213 fines and fees.

Warran Craven of Claremore, Okla., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Apryl Strawn of Wellsville, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Duane Minner of Soldier, speeding 75/60, $233 fines, fees and costs.

William Peterson of Clifton, speeding 79/65, $227 fines, fees and costs.

