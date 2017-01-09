Nemaha County District Court 1.7.17
TRAFFIC CASES
Paul Harvey of Sabetha, failure to wear seatbelt, $10 fine.
Hunter Sieckmeyer of Lincoln, Neb., speeding 91/65, $267 fines and fees.
Herbert Prince II of Goff, speeding 71/55, $189 fines and fees.
Jason Rodenbaugh of Silver Lake, speeding 70/60, $153 fines and fees.
Wyatt Correll of Onaga, left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt, $163 fines and fees.
Clay Reinecke of Blue Grass, Iowa, speeding 65/55, $153 fines and fees.
Vance Spiker of Lyndon, failure to wear a seatbelt, $10 fine.
Reagan Ahlquist of Seneca, speeding 75/55, $213 fines and fees.
Warran Craven of Claremore, Okla., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.
Apryl Strawn of Wellsville, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
Duane Minner of Soldier, speeding 75/60, $233 fines, fees and costs.
William Peterson of Clifton, speeding 79/65, $227 fines, fees and costs.
