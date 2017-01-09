Nemaha County Sheriff 1.9.2017

ARRESTS

Travis Kirkendall was released on a $11,000 surety bond on Jan. 7, with a court date of 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Gerry E. Rilinger, 34, of Marysville was arrested by the Sabetha Police Department on Jan. 7, for the offense of battery. He was released on a $500 surety bond on Jan. 7, with a court date of 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Alicia M. Holstein, 26, of Sabetha was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 9 on a Nemaha County bench warrant for failure to appear. She remains in custody with bond set at $10,000.

ACCIDENTS

At 12:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Cody J. Kramer, 20, of Seneca was traveling westbound on 160th Road west of Kansas Highway 178 when he left the snow packed roadway and struck a box culvert. He was driving a 2015 Ford F150 pickup. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

Some time between Nov. 1, 2016, and Jan. 6, 2017, a 20-foot Modern flatbed trailer was taken from Henry Brothers Station in Goff. It is blue in color with white 16-inch wheels and a wood floor. Approximately $6,000 loss is estimated.