Sabetha draws increased sales tax receipts

Sabetha’s retail economy is strengthening, according to the most recent County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

So far in Fiscal Year 2017 — the time period from July 2016 through December 2016 — Sabetha has recorded a 10.1 percent increase in sales tax receipts. With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Sabetha’s FY 2017 distributions are $231,867.34, more than $20,000 above July through December 2015 distributions of $210,618.72.

Sabetha also saw slightly higher sales tax receipts in the month of December alone — $35,645.06 — a 0.7 percent increase over the $35,397.40 collected in December 2015.

Area cities Hiawatha and Holton both also have experienced overall FY 2017 increases — a 2.4 percent bump for Hiawatha, and a 13.6 percent increase for Holton. Meanwhile, Seneca has recorded a 4.8 percent drop in sales tax receipts so far this fiscal year.

County Figures

Nemaha, Brown and Jackson counties also have experienced increased sales tax receipts so far in FY 2017.

Nemaha County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $968,462.43 in sales tax in FY 2017 — 13.5 percent more than FY 2016. In December, however, Nemaha County saw decreased sales tax receipts, from $159,567.17 in 2015, to $148,372.55 in 2016.

Brown County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.5 percent, has recorded $933,530.32 in sales tax in FY 2017 — 4.7 percent more than FY 2016. In the month of December alone, though, Brown County saw decreased sales tax receipts, from $152,993.41 in 2015 to $142,444.04 in 2016.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced a 9 percent increase in FY 2017 sales tax receipts — from $785,941.72 in FY 2016 to $856,647.72 in FY 2017. Jackson County also saw a 9 percent increase in December sales tax receipts, bringing in $139,779.89 last month.