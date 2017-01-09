Sabetha Police Department

ACCIDENTS

On Dec. 16, 2016, the Sabetha Police Department (SPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Highway 75 and Virginia Street. John Pohlman was operating a 2002 Chevrolet and was eastbound on Virginia Street, when his vehicle slid on the ice and collided with Wyatt Beyer, who was driving a 2000 Acura. There were no injuries reported at the scene, and both vehicles were able to leave under their own power.

On Dec. 16, 2016, the SPD responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Highway 75 and 260th Street. Dakota Bechtelheimer was operating 2004 GMC and was westbound on 260th, when his vehicle slid on the ice and collided with Nathan Sieber, who was driving a 2016 Kenworth. One vehicle had to be towed away, but there were no injuries reported at the scene.

On Jan. 2, the SPD took a report of a one-vehicle accident that took place on 192nd Road. Joseph Mayo was operating a 2014 Ford when he struck a cow in the roadway.

On Jan. 5, the SPD responded to a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of 12th and Lakeview Drive. Brianna Johnson was operating a 1998 Jeep when she lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree. There were no injuries reported at the time, and the vehicle was removed by the owner.

CASES

On Dec. 22, 2016, the SPD arrested Robert Bitticks, 30, for driving while suspended.

On Dec. 28, 2016, the SPD arrested Jesse Hartter, 23, of Sabetha for possession of marijuana. Hartter, who was being taken into custody on a warrant, was found to be in possession of the substance during a search of his person prior to being transported to jail. Hartter was transported and booked into the Nemaha County Jail for the alleged crime.

On Jan. 1, the SPD arrested Ronald Clausen, 45, for driving while suspended.

On Jan. 7, the SPD arrested Gerry Rilinger, 34, for battery. Rilinger was taken into custody and transported to the Nemaha County Jail.