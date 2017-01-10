Bench points key to Jays victory over Red Hawks

The 3-3 Sabetha High School boys’ basketball team hosted the 3-2 Hiawatha Red Hawks on Friday, Jan. 6, to tip off the 2017 portion of the season.

The Jays trailed at the end of one but were buoyed by their reserve players, who came up big to help their team build and maintain a lead through the final three periods. Sabetha would go on to win by a score of 41-33.

Hiawatha’s Kyle Tollefson ignited the Red Hawk offense in the opening quarter by flushing a pair of treys to build a 6-0 lead. Sabetha struggled to find the handle in the first quarter but got some help from their reserves.

“Our bench gave us the spark when we were struggling,” said Head Coach Scott Burger.

Brett Stallbaumer and Noah Garber were that spark, with each of them connecting on a triple to help close the gap. At the end of one period, Hiawatha led 9-7.

Garber gave his team their first lead of the night with his second trey in the opening seconds of quarter two. Stallbaumer added 4 points in the frame and, with Garber’s trey and Joseph Gruber’s 3 points, the Jays took a 18-14 advantage into the locker room at the half.

Sabetha would outscore the Red Hawks 9-6 in the third quarter with a balanced scoring attack by five Bluejays.

“We did a great job of controlling their best player, Joseph Kunkel, and without him scoring much they struggled to score,” Burger said.

Kunkel entered the contest averaging 15 points per game but was held to just 3 points in the first half. Sabetha led the Red Hawks 27-20 headed into the final quarter.

Kunkel erupted for 6 points in the closing period and helped pull his team within 4 points, but Kyle Grimm answered with 6 points for his team. The Jays outscored their guests 14-13, led by Grimm’s offensive output, and the Sabetha would pick up the “W” by the score of 41-33.

With the victory, Sabetha improves to 4-3 on the season while Hiawatha drops to 3-3 overall. Stallbaumer finished with 15 points and Grimm with 8, while Hiawatha’s Kunkel finished with 13 for the night.

“This was a very good game for us, with our bench scoring 22 points to help give us the lift that we needed,” Burger said.

Sabetha faced the 5-2 Holton Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 10. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.