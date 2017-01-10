Jay grapplers place fifth at Rossville Invitational

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad got back into action with a trip to Rossville on Saturday, Jan. 7, to compete in the 2017 Rossville Invitational.

Eighteen teams from the area competed in this year’s tournament, and the Jays came away with a fifth place finish. Santa Fe Trail won the tournament with 179 points, followed by second place Clay Center with 176.5, Rossville with 133 points, Riley County with 129 points, Riverside with 117 points and Sabetha with 116.5 points.

“Honestly, there was no reason for us to finish below fourth place,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We dropped matches we should not have lost, but overall we wrestled very well.”

“This was our first meet back with our full lineup. There were a lot of state ranked wrestlers here today, and we competed with them well,” Creek said. “We learned how important each individual is to this team. We had kids on the backside of the bracket that picked up big wins, which kept us in the team competition. We have room to improve, but the improvement we have made over the last year is awesome!”

The Jays ended up with seven wrestlers placing in the tournament. Top finisher for the Jays was 126-pound senior Seth Harrell in second place. Finishing in third place was 195-pound senior Brendan Rokey. Earning fourth-place finishes were 145-pound junior Brandon Brownlee, 182-pound sophomore Cauy Rokey, and 285-pound sophomore Elliot Strahm. Coming out with sixth-place finishes were senior 138-pound senior Matt Meyer and 152-pound sophomore Kamden Brownlee.

Sabetha will be back in action starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at home against Marysville and Falls City. The Jays will then compete in the Marysville Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.