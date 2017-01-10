breaking news New

Jay grapplers place fifth at Rossville Invitational

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad got back into action with a trip to Rossville on Saturday, Jan. 7, to compete in the 2017 Rossville Invitational.

Eighteen teams from the area competed in this year’s tournament, and the Jays came away with a fifth place finish. Santa Fe Trail won the tournament with 179 points, followed by second place Clay Center with 176.5, Rossville with 133 points, Riley County with 129 points, Riverside with 117 points and Sabetha with 116.5 points.

“Honestly, there was no reason for us to finish below fourth place,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We dropped matches we should not have lost, but overall we wrestled very well.”

“This was our first meet back with our full lineup. There were a lot of state ranked wrestlers here today, and we competed with them well,” Creek said. “We learned how important each individual is to this team. We had kids on the backside of the bracket that picked up big wins, which kept us in the team competition. We have room to improve, but the improvement we have made over the last year is awesome!”

The Jays ended up with seven wrestlers placing in the tournament. Top finisher for the Jays was 126-pound senior Seth Harrell in second place. Finishing in third place was 195-pound senior Brendan Rokey. Earning fourth-place finishes were 145-pound junior Brandon Brownlee, 182-pound sophomore Cauy Rokey, and 285-pound sophomore Elliot Strahm. Coming out with sixth-place finishes were senior 138-pound senior Matt Meyer and 152-pound sophomore Kamden Brownlee.

Sabetha will be back in action starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at home against Marysville and Falls City. The Jays will then compete in the Marysville Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

1.7.2017 @ Rossville

Weight Class

Name

Opponent

Team

Win/Lose

Score

120

Mitchell

Pringle

P.L.

L

Fall

Macias

WELL

L

Fall

126

Harrell

Rousch

P.L.

W

Fall

Horn

RIVER

W

Tech Fall 15-0

Richard

R.C.

L

4-3

132

Wisdom

Lowell

R.C.

L

Fall

Hughes

HIA

L

0-2

138

Meyer

Heacock

WELL

W

Fall

Ostertag

ACCHS

L

Fall

Brownell

CC

L

0-2

Guess

P.L.

L

Fall

145

B. Brownlee

Brown

S.M.

W

Fall

Nabity

R.C.

W

Fall

Hurla

ROSS

L

0-9

Humburg

MH

W

12-0

Quinton

P.L.

L

Fall

152

K. Brownlee

Beying

PR

W

Fall

Lane

CC

L

Fall

Carver

ROSS

W

13-2

Juhl

RIVER

W

7-4

VanNest

P.L.

L

0-8

Haberkorn

HAY

L

Forfeit

160

Oehm

Greenfield

SFT

L

Fall

Longbrake

RBI

W

Fall

Birkinsha

ACCHS

L

Fall

170

Ukele

Schmidt

SMF

L

Fall

Barr

SFT

W

Fall

Davoren

ROSS

L

Fall

182

C. Rokey

Schoemenn

WELL

W

12-8

Tiers

CC

L

3-9

Miller

SMF

W

Fall

Schoemenn

WELL

L

12-6

195

B. Rokey

Catron

ROSS

W

Fall

Groom

WELL

L

Fall

Trump

RIVER

W

Fall

Catron

ROSS

W

Fall

220

P. Strahm

McComb

WELL

W

6-1

Hinton

HIA

L

Fall

Reynolds

R.C.

W

Fall

Hanshaw

ACCHS

L

Fall

285

E. Strahm

Bonham

P.L.

W

Fall

Hastings

SFT

L

2-5

Miller

DW

W

Fall

Reed

R.C.

L

3-5

Tim Kellenberger serves as Owner, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief for The Sabetha Herald since 2004. He specializes in sports reporting and column writing, as well as sports photography. Tim is a Grace University graduate with a dual degree in agricultural economics and human resource management. He lives in rural Sabetha with his wife and has four grown children and two grandchildren.

