Lady Jays defeat Hiawatha 41-32

Basketball action resumed Friday, Jan. 6, with the 4-2 Lady Bluejays hosting the 4-1 Lady Red Hawks of Hiawatha in a Big 7 match-up. Sabetha took the lead early, surrendered it twice, and knocked off the Red Hawks 41-32.

Four Bluejays marked points in the first period with Hillary Krebs priming the pump with the first points of the contest at the six-minute mark.

Sabetha’s zone defense allowed only two field goals to Hiawatha in the first eight minutes, one of which was just before the buzzer.

“We played good defense taking away points in the paint, and out-rebounding them,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee.

The Lady Jays led 9-5 at the end of one.

Hiawatha took a 12-11 lead within the first minute of the second quarter until Kinley Schuette’s triple put her team back on top with a little more than four minutes to play in the half. Sabetha led 18-17 at the intermission, with Lauren Huber accounting for 5 points to lead her team followed by Skylar McAfee with 4.

Guard Courtney Brock put the Red Hawks back on top early in the second half with the second of her three triples on the night. But this was the only field goal allowed by the Bluejays in the third, and Sabetha would take a 24-20 lead into the closing frame.

The Lady Jays opened the fourth quarter streaking on an 8-0 run to stretch their first double digit lead of the night. Ellie Meyer had 4 points on a pair of layups, and Trista Argabright and S. McAfee chipped in a bucket each to stretch the lead to 32-20.

“I thought we finished the game well, and our offensive execution was good down the stretch,” A. McAfee said.

Sabetha would ink 17 points in the closing period to Hiawatha’s 12, and the Lady Jays went on to take the win, 41-32.

“It was a good win for our girls,” A. McAfee said. “We were very proud of our focus for 32 minutes, which allowed us to start well and execute our game plan.”

With the win, the Lady Bluejays improved to 5-2 on the season.

Sabetha traveled to Holton Tuesday, Jan. 10, to play the 6-1 Wildcats. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.