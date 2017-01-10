breaking news New

Lady Jays defeat Hiawatha 41-32

Sophomore Hillary Krebs drives into the lane during the varsity girls’ basketball game versus the Hiawatha Red Hawks Friday, January 6.

Basketball action resumed Friday, Jan. 6, with the 4-2 Lady Bluejays hosting the 4-1 Lady Red Hawks of Hiawatha in a Big 7 match-up. Sabetha took the lead early, surrendered it twice, and knocked off the Red Hawks 41-32.

Senior Grace Kuenzi and sophmore Skylar McAfee box out and prepare to rebound the ball during the varsity girls’ basketball game versus the Hiawatha Red Hawks Friday, January 6.

Four Bluejays marked points in the first period with Hillary Krebs priming the pump with the first points of the contest at the six-minute mark.

Sabetha’s zone defense allowed only two field goals to Hiawatha in the first eight minutes, one of which was just before the buzzer.

Senior Lauren Huber takes this three-point shot during the varsity girls’ basketball game versus the Hiawatha Red Hawks Friday, January 6.

“We played good defense taking away points in the paint, and out-rebounding them,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee.

The Lady Jays led 9-5 at the end of one.

Hiawatha took a 12-11 lead within the first minute of the second quarter until Kinley Schuette’s triple put her team back on top with a little more than four minutes to play in the half. Sabetha led 18-17 at the intermission, with Lauren Huber accounting for 5 points to lead her team followed by Skylar McAfee with 4.

Guard Courtney Brock put the Red Hawks back on top early in the second half with the second of her three triples on the night. But this was the only field goal allowed by the Bluejays in the third, and Sabetha would take a 24-20 lead into the closing frame.

The Lady Jays opened the fourth quarter streaking on an 8-0 run to stretch their first double digit lead of the night. Ellie Meyer had 4 points on a pair of layups, and Trista Argabright and S. McAfee chipped in a bucket each to stretch the lead to 32-20.

“I thought we finished the game well, and our offensive execution was good down the stretch,” A. McAfee said.

Freshman Morgan Schuette drives the ball down the court during the varsity girls’ basketball game versus the Hiawatha Red Hawks Friday, January 6.

Sabetha would ink 17 points in the closing period to Hiawatha’s 12, and the Lady Jays went on to take the win, 41-32.

“It was a good win for our girls,” A. McAfee said. “We were very proud of our focus for 32 minutes, which allowed us to start well and execute our game plan.”

With the win, the Lady Bluejays improved to 5-2 on the season.

Senior Ellie Meyer looks for an open teammate during the varsity girls’ basketball game versus the Hiawatha Red Hawks Friday, January 6.

Sabetha traveled to Holton Tuesday, Jan. 10, to play the 6-1 Wildcats. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.

Player

TP

2PM-A

3PM-A

FTM-A

R

A

S

TO

PF

Lauren Huber

7

1-8

1-2

2-2

14

1

0

3

4

Skylar McAfee

9

3-4

0-1

3-7

1

0

0

5

3

Trista Argabright

6

2-4

0-2

2-2

2

0

2

3

2

Hillary Krebs

7

2-4

0-0

3-6

3

1

1

3

3

Maggi Hughes

0

0-0

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

1

2

Ellie Meyer

5

2-5

0-0

1-4

7

0

1

1

0

Grace Kuenzi

4

1-3

0-0

2-5

8

0

0

0

0

Kinley Schuette

3

0-0

1-1

0-0

1

1

0

0

0

Morgan Schuette

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

Sabetha Totals

11-28 | 2-7 | 13-26 | 37 | 4 | 4 | 16 | 14 | 41

Opponent Totals

7-21 | 3-25 | 9-13 | 22 | 7 | 5 | 9 | 20 | 32
Freshman Kinley Schuette dribbles the ball down the court during the varsity girls’ basketball game versus the Hiawatha Red Hawks Friday, January 6.

