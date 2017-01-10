Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education holds January meeting

Amber Deters

The Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education met at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Wetmore Academic Center. Board members present included Ed Reznicek, Kathy Lippert, Jim Scoby, Leslie Scoby, Kent Kuckelman and Jeff DeMint. Board member Kent Saylor was present for part of the meeting.

The board approved the agenda as amended.

The board approved the consent agenda, including minutes from the Dec. 12 board meeting, payment of January bills of $300,236.13, payment of December payroll of $658,490.47, a resignation from Ann Shaughnessy as part-time secretary at Axtell, and personal days for Lesha Koch.

The board received written reports from building principals Sheri Harmer, Matt Garber, Sara Toedman, Janelle Boden and Larry Geist.

Additionally, Boden reported to the board as the Wetmore High School SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) sponsor. She told board members of numerous activities the SADD group has organized, and is still working on. She said she currently have seven students interested in fundraising to attend the SADD National Convention this summer.

Jennifer Gatz, director of student learning, reported to the board. She said the administrative team has been working on a set of “Core Beliefs” for the district. These beliefs recently were shared with the teachers.

Superintendent Report

Superintendent Todd Evans presented board members with an enrollment update, showing comparison enrollments from counts done in September, November and January. For Axtell, enrollment was 184 in September, 182 in November and 182 in January. For Sabetha, enrollment was 780 in September, 788 in November and 790 in January. For Wetmore, enrollment was 161 in September, 160 in November and 163 in January.

Evans reported to the board of the Year-to-Date Expenditure comparison. To date, the district has spent $4,796.68 more out of the general and supplemental general funds than last year.

Evans reported that the district had received the agreement and change order for the HVAC system at Sabetha Middle School. The total is now $263,981.

Evans reported to the board on repairs that might need to be made to the Sabetha High School track. It would cost nearly $90,000 to do a 1/8-inch re-leveling of the current latex track, he said. However, Evans noted, latex is the “old standard” for tracks, so it might not be the right decision to continue re-leveling it. He said he is researching options for the track’s future, to make sure the district is making the smartest choice moving forward.

Evans presented the board with the two options for the 2017-18 calendar. He said the teachers will vote between the options soon.

In honor of School Board Appreciation Month, Evans presented board members with certificates of appreciation.

FFA Greenhouse

SHS Principal Harmer relayed information to the board from FFA Sponsor Chris Bauerle.

FFA is continuing to raise funds to complete the project and is looking into matching donations. So far, the FFA has raised $37,852.50 in donations for the project.

The board approved a new donation from Midwest Ready Mix, of 20 yards of concrete. Evans said this donation is worth about $2,300.

The greenhouse materials have been ordered and should arrive in six to eight weeks. The concrete pad cannot be poured until weather warms up.

KASB Policy Updates

The board approved recommended policy updates from the Kansas Association of School Boards. These updates were presented to board members for a first read at the December meeting. In all, the board approved 11 existing policy revisions, three new policies, one new form and two revised forms.

Policy updates included the following: CN, public records; EE, food services management; GAK, personnel records; GBU, ethics; JBC, enrollment; JBCA, homeless student; JBCB, homeless students regulations and complaint form; JGC, health assessments and physicals; JGCB, inoculations; JGFGBA, student self administration of medications; JRB, release of student records; and MI, Kansas education systems accreditation.

New policies included the following: DFAB, standard of conduct for federally funded contracts; DP, collection procedures; JBCB, foster care students; and JBCB, foster care student regulations.

1-to-1 Initiative

Superintendent Evans said the board needed to begin a discussion about the 1-to-1 Initiative. In the next few years, Evans said, it will be time to purchase new devices and the board needs to decide whether they will continue with iPads.

Reznicek said it was his understanding that they would continue with the iPads for a number of cycles.

J. Scoby said he questions whether the Apple device is the best one in regard to preparing students for the future. For example, he said, in his business, he cannot use an Apple device but instead uses programs on his laptop.

Lippert agreed that it is important to prepare students for the workforce. She said her workplace utilizes multiple devices and platforms, and “flexibility is what will prepare them.”

Gatz said it is important that students are prepared to be adaptable to difference devices and programs.

Evans asked board members to continue thinking about the 1-to-1 Initiative, and the board could discuss it in more detail at a future meeting.

Graduation Requirements

The board approved new graduation requirements, beginning with the Class of 2018. The main change is a removal of a technology requirement.

L. Scoby said she had heard a concern about the removal of the technology requirement.

Gatz said that, because technology was being integrated into many other courses, it was becoming difficult to define what courses could count for the credit. However, technology courses still will be offered, she said, and students’ individual plans of study could still direct students into those courses.

Personnel

Superintendent Evans said he is not yet aware of any retirements. The deadline to announce resignation and receive incentives is Jan. 15.

Evans asked board members to consider if they have any ideas for ways current positions could be re-aligned to better fit current needs. He would like all considerations to be within the district’s current resources, rather than additions.

L. Scoby said she would like to see the district consider expanding the number of school counselors. The ideal ratio is one counselor to 250 students, she said, and while that probably isn’t possible it might be nice to get a little closer to it. Currently, USD No. 113 is about one counselor to 600 students.

No additional suggestions for personnel were offered.

Also at the meeting:

Lippert gave a legislative update. She said that, while the December revenue estimates were much closer, the state still has a $340 million deficit to fill. New legislators were sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, and they have a lot of work to do, she said.

The board re-appointed DeMint, L. Scoby and Reznicek to the Board of Education Negotiating Team for Fiscal Year 2018.

Board members were provided with Superintendent Evaluations to complete by Feb. 1. Once complete, the results will be compiled and presented to Superintendent Evans.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the district office in Sabetha.