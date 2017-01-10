Sabetha City Commission: Saylor swaps cemetery land proposal

A large group of residents from the Rolling Hills Subdivisions returned to the Sabetha City Commission meeting Monday night, Jan. 9, to hear from their neighbor Kent Saylor, who had previously proposed swapping land with the city for the purpose of cemetery expansion.

That land – known as Saylor West – is located near Saylor’s farm ground and his residence on Sunset Drive, and located near the Rolling Hills Subdivisions. This location posed many concerns for those residents.

The residents attended the commission meeting on Dec. 12, 2016, to present questions to the commission. As Saylor was unable to attend that meeting, Mayor Doug Clark tabled the discussion until Monday’s meeting.

Saylor had a new proposal in his back pocket, but addressed some of the concerns prior to presenting this new proposal.

Along with the residents and Saylor, also present at the meeting were Mayor Clark, Commissioners Norm Schmitt, Nick Aberle and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. Commissioner Maridel Wittmer was absent.

Background

In 2015, Saylor approached the city about purchasing land for developing housing. The land – known as Chapel Lawn – is located south of Oregon Street, west of the schools and east of the old sewage plant. At that time, since the land was already designated for Sabetha Cemetery expansion, commissioners said they would consider a land exchange with Saylor if he could find a suitable location for cemetery expansion.

In August 2016, Saylor proposed exchanging his 11-acre Saylor West tract for the purpose of cemetery expansion. In addition to the land exchange, Saylor proposed that he would provide two 60-foot street rights-of-way for access to the Saylor West tract, with a curb and guttered street. The initial proposal also had the access on Oregon Street. In November 2016, that access street was changed to Timberlane Drive, just off the covered bridge, with a connection to Oregon Street added at some future date.

Discussion

Clark opened Monday’s meeting by asking Saylor to speak. In turn, Saylor addressed the crowd and asked them for their comments.

Commissioner Schmitt asked about how the city would benefit from moving the cemetery.

Saylor said his goal with purchasing the Chapel Lawn tract was to develop single-family housing, and he felt this might “show the community better” in that location instead of a cemetery.

Saylor said approximately 32 lots could be added between the Chapel Lawn and Scoby Addition (adjacent to Chapel Lawn) combined.

Steve Buser lives just over the covered bridge and spoke on behalf of the concerned residents.

“A month ago we stated our concerns with the covered bridge and one-lane traffic,” Buser said. “We live in a pretty established neighborhood. None of us are fond of having a cemetery in our backyard. I don’t think that road is made for through traffic. It’s a residential area. I don’t think a residential area is a good area for a cemetery.”

Saylor said he wanted to make it clear that he didn’t take any of the neighborhood concerns personally. He addressed a list of concerns from the residents that he had recently received. He also said he had received only one phone call about his proposal.

“All of this has been in writing from the beginning with the city,” Saylor said.

The neighborhood concerns included increased traffic from funeral processions, neighborhood children, emergency vehicle access and physical view.

Saylor explained that his proposal included putting in a sidewalk from the lift station, which could help alleviate some of the concerns about the neighborhood children in the street.

“My initial proposal included putting in a connector road to Oregon Street eventually but it couldn’t be concrete yet, as there is a petroleum pipe going through there,” Saylor said.

The petroleum line would have to be relocated in order for a concrete road to be put in. Saylor also noted that Sabetha averages two funerals per month so it would not be that much increased traffic.

After a few minutes, Saylor stopped the discussion. In the time he had been working on Saylor West, he had acquired a new piece of ground available off the Morrill road.

“This place [Saylor West] is done, so none of this discussion matters,” he said. “I just wish people would have come and talked to me.”

New Proposal

Saylor then presented an updated proposal – for a Northeast Sabetha Cemetery location.

The new proposed location is a 10-acre tract located off the intersection of Kansas Highway 246 and U.S. Highway 75. The land has easier access than the previous proposal. Saylor said he will still provide right-of-way for streets, concrete street access and grading for cemetery lane along the west side of the tract. A survey will need to be completed on the land.

Mayor Clark confirmed that this new proposal replaces the previous proposal. Clark requested two weeks to review the proposal before making a decision. Saylor agreed.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners approved meeting minutes for Dec. 12, 2016. Robert Wahwasuck presented the police report.

Jane Sunderland was present on behalf of Nemaha County Community Health Services. She presented a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and NCCHS. The Memorandum stated that NCCHS would be able to use The Main Event or the City Hall gymnasium in the event of a public health emergency. This Memorandum was approved.

The next regular commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.