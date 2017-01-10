Sabetha Middle School second quarter honor roll 2016-17
Sabetha Middle School
The following students were named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
Superintendent Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Khalea Bergman, Kari Edelman, Kaleb Evans, Darrin Funk, Lauren Gatz, Ellen Glynn, Samantha Gutknecht, Hattie Lukert, Ashlyn Menold, Kenzie Meyer, Nicholas Niehues, Leah Renyer, Abigail Russell, Andrew Schmelzle, Melinna Schumann, Spencer Strahm and Sharon Zubler.
Seventh Grade: Gavan Bergman, Jake Beyer, Kendrick Edelman, Emily Krebs, Sadie Krogmann, Lindsey Meers, Chloe Menold, Madison Menold, Thadd Menold, Kennedy Mitchell, Emma Popkess, Emma Schilling, JR Streett, Rachel Wertenberger, Matthew Whittaker and Tristan Wittwer.
Sixth Grade: Kate Beyer, Trinity Detweiler, Demelia Funk, Mikenna Haverkamp, Jaidyn Koehler, EllaWynn Laipple, Mary Lukert, Halle Scoby and Nathan Voos.
Bluejay Honor Roll (3.5-3.9 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Summer Bechtelheimer, Charlie Bestwick, Kayla Devore, Kaden Dillon, Brett Goodman, Michael Gugelman, Colby Hayden, Megan Kostiuk, Eli McGinnis, Braden Menold, Ethan Mitchell, Noah Nonnast-Williams, Nicole Stallbaumer, Madelyn Wehner and Camryn Wessel.
Seventh Grade: Megan Brockhoff, Travis Dalinghaus, Jadyn Dorn, Kaden Edelman, Kendall Edelman, Simon Engelken, Payton Hatfield, Pyper McGill, Kinzey Meyer, Sophia Meyer, Olivia Saner and Kylie Shelly.
Sixth Grade: Samantha Arnold, Penn Bachelor, Drew Bestwick, Jack Boltz, Anthony Deters, Kaily Dorn, Jacob Garber, Matthew Garber, Jessica Gruber, Kirsten Hartter, Emily Herrmann, Joshua Herrmann, Kayden Kostiuk, Noah Kroll, Abigail Lawson, Nohl Niehues, Katelyn Poe, Karrington Robinson, Davis Rokey, Gabrielle Siegel and Abe Wehner.
Scholastic Honor Roll (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Ayiana Blacksmith, Cooper Bradbury, Jared Collins, Erin Deters, Shane Frey, Ashlyn Garber, Jordie Geist, Brycen Hartley, Bailey Hoffman, Haylee Kramer, Keenan Lippert, Laban Metzger, Chad Russell and Briana White.
Seventh Grade: Hadley Argabright, Memphis Cochran, Jared Kruse, Kellen Menold, Beritny Mortorff, Cray Schilling, Kylie Shelly and Casey Williams.
Sixth Grade: Trenton Day, GracieAnn Glaspie, Kayden Kostiuk, Jacob Kuenzi, Hayden Lippert, Preston Michael, Reid Plattner, Jonathan Renyer, Kellan Spielman and Justin Thompson.
