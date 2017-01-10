Teen with local ties injured in fiery crash

At 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) responded to a fiery car accident five miles southwest of Concordia.

Tristan Mikesell, 15, of Aurora, Kan., was traveling westbound on Oat Road, when the 1991 GMC SUV he was driving slid off the roadway. The vehicle rolled onto its side off a bridge and caught on fire.

Mikesell was taken to Cloud County Health Center with unspecified injuries. According to the KHP, Mikesell was wearing a seatbelt at the time at the time of the accident.

Mikesell is the grandson of Eldo and Virginia Sylvester of Sabetha.