Wetmore High School first semester honor roll 2016-17

Wetmore High School

The following students were named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Seniors: Aaron Achten, Mariah Jones and Walker Uhl.

Juniors: McKayla Henry and Alena Pfrang.

Freshman: Shayla Ball.

Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Seniors: Kyle Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Steve Brooks, Garrett Evans, Dakota McQueen, Alex Potter and Trenton Rowland.

Sophomores: Curtis Bloom, Alyssa Davis, Joel Hutfles, Mariah Ramirez, Lauryn Scott and Seth Shumaker.

Freshmen: Michael Hemenway and John Lamberson.

Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Juniors: Jill Henry, Ethan Osterhaus and Josephine Shumaker.

Sophomores: Cole Strathman and Katie Vance.

Freshmen: Lindsay Barnett, Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers and Kevin Shumaker.

