Wetmore High School first semester honor roll 2016-17
Wetmore High School
The following students were named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2016-17 academic year.
High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)
Seniors: Aaron Achten, Mariah Jones and Walker Uhl.
Juniors: McKayla Henry and Alena Pfrang.
Freshman: Shayla Ball.
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Seniors: Kyle Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Steve Brooks, Garrett Evans, Dakota McQueen, Alex Potter and Trenton Rowland.
Sophomores: Curtis Bloom, Alyssa Davis, Joel Hutfles, Mariah Ramirez, Lauryn Scott and Seth Shumaker.
Freshmen: Michael Hemenway and John Lamberson.
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Juniors: Jill Henry, Ethan Osterhaus and Josephine Shumaker.
Sophomores: Cole Strathman and Katie Vance.
Freshmen: Lindsay Barnett, Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers and Kevin Shumaker.
