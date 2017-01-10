breaking news New

Wetmore Middle School second quarter honor roll 2016-17

Wetmore Middle School

The following students were named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2016-17 academic year:

High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Alyssa Bloom and Austin Smith.

Seventh Grade: Taylor Fillmore, Braden Henry and Kenzie Strathman.

Sixth Grade: Kaitlyn Claycamp.

Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Alvana Crismas, Shayla Hughes, Jasmine Johnson, Kael McQueen, Kaitlyn Ramirez, Abbigail Shumaker and Ross Shumaker.

Seventh Grade: Eric Bloom, Campbell Brown, Juliana Crismas, Haley Murrow, Rachel Vandiver and Calissa Wallace.

Sixth Grade: Faith Bloom and Alyssa Hughes.

Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Zachariah Cole, Alana Dice and Reagan Osterhaus.

Seventh Grade: Tyson Ball, Alina Garcia, Colby Hanzlicek, Stephanie Hughes, Carter Montgomery and Marshall Rice.

Sixth Grade: Jacob Carls, Grant Fulkerson, Dierk Hanzlicek, Alex Rowland and Kyler Wommack.

