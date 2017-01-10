Your word is … ‘economist’

Spencer Strahm is top speller

It was a grueling spell-off between the final two spellers at the Sabetha PTO Spelling Bee Friday, Jan. 6. Sabetha Middle School eighth-grade students Spencer Strahm and Ellen Glynn battled it out for 41 words. Finally, Strahm was declared champion when he correctly spelled “verdant” after Glynn misspelled it. He then correctly spelled “economist” for the win.

“It felt like second grade all over again,” Strahm said of the spell-off between he and Glynn. “The bee [in second grade] lasted two days past the original bee, instead of just 15 minutes back and forth.

“I eventually won when we got to contractions,” he said.

Glynn was relieved when Friday’s spelling bee was over.

“I was beginning to feel a little overwhelmed because the words just kept getting harder, and I was relieved when he [Spencer] won,” Glynn said.

Strahm and Glynn were left to spell it out after eighth-grade student Kari Edelman went out on the word “implacable” in Round 10, securing a third place spot.

Fifth-grade student Kalvin Evans took fourth after missing the word “opinionated” in Round 9. Seventh-grade students Emily Krebs (fifth place) and Gavan Bergman (sixth place) went out in Round 8, missing “avian” and “perilous,” respectively. Eighth-grade student Kenzie Meyer went out at the end of Round 7, securing seventh place.

Von Lauer, who has judged the PTO Spelling Bee for a number of years, said he enjoys helping with this event.

“It is always a fun event. This year’s bee was probably the best,” he said. “Parents and teachers can be proud of all the participants.”

In this year’s bee, 441 words were spelled. Veteran pronouncer Leslie Scoby said that is more words than she had ever used before.

“The spellers this year were well prepared,” she said. “I believe next year I will be reviewing the list of words plus the extra word list that we had to use! It’s great to see so many good spellers.”

The top seven spellers will compete at the Nemaha County Spelling Bee at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Nemaha County Courthouse in Seneca.

Pronouncer was Leslie Scoby. Judges were Bill Simpson, Von Lauer and Marvin Kohlmeier. Sabetha PTO coordinated the event.

Classroom winners qualifying for this year’s PTO Spelling Bee were:

Eighth grade: Kenzie Meyer, Ellen Glynn, Kari Edelman, Sammi Gutknecht, Spencer Strahm and Kaden Dillon. Alternates were Michael Gugelman and Cooper Bradbury.

Seventh grade: Tristan Wittwer, Emily Krebs, Gavan Bergman, Matthew Whittaker, Cameron Harrell and Hadley Argabright. Alternates were Memphis Cochran and Nova Smith. Argabright was absent, so Cochran spelled in her place.

Sixth grade: Spencer Lourance, Mary Lukert, Mikenna Haverkamp, Trinity Detweiler, Penn Bachelor and Halle Scoby. Alternates were Nathan Voos and Demelia Funk.

Fifth grade: Leah Lukert, Aiden Lang, Kalvin Evans, Brayden Meredith, Bayley Wasinger and Jacob Grimm. Alternates were Gwenyth Konig, Harper Smith and Taylor Menold.

Top classroom spellers for kindergarten through fourth grade were:

Fourth grade: Reve’ Nonnast, Erin Boltz and Sophie Shafer.

Third grade: Kenton Farwell, Mason Carlson and Chloe Detweiler.

Second grade: Logan Ploeger, Lincoln Menold and James Sallman.

First grade: Paityn Daily, Haidyn Jackman and Anvay Bhatteja.

Kindergarten: Easton Renyer, Oliver Geyer and Tyson Detweiler.

Top spellers buzz about the bee

Spencer Strahm, Eighth Grade, 1st Place: 1. Did you practice? No, I just read often. 2. How will you practice for the County Bee? I might just review the list briefly. 3. What is your favorite subject? For the most part, math is my favorite subject. 4. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? The only word that I think I can remember that I was asked to spell was “intellect.”

Ellen Glynn, Eighth Grade, 2nd Place: 1. How did you practice? My mom and I found a list of words on the internet that I spelled for her. 2. Were you nervous? I was not terribly nervous. 3. What is your favorite subject? My favorite subject is language arts and English. 4. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? “mouse”

Kari Edelman, Eighth Grade, 3rd Place: 1. Did you practice?/How did you practice? Yes, a little bit. I just went over the words on the list. 2. Were you nervous/what did you do to calm your nerves? A little. I talked a bit to people around me. 3. Do you like spelling? Yes, I’ve always liked spelling. 4. Which word did you feel was most difficult to spell? “implacable” 5. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? “restless”

Kalvin Evans, Fifth Grade, 4th Place: 1. How did you practice? I practiced by having my family ask me random words that could be in the spelling bee. 2. Were you nervous?/What did you do to calm your nerves? Yes. I noticed that the older kids were calmer and I tried to follow their example. 3. Which word did you feel was most difficult to spell? “paisley” (a word I had to spell at the local contest) 4. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? “shopping”

Emily Krebs, Seventh Grade, 5th Place: 1. Did you practice? I practice by reading and if I didn’t know a word I would look up how to say the word and its meaning. 2. Were you nervous/what did you do to calm your nerves? Yes, nervous, I asked the speaker to repeat the word and did a lot of slow breathing. 3. Do you like spelling/what is your favorite subject? Yes, I like spelling and language arts. I really like to read. 4. Which word did you feel was most difficult to spell? “avian” 5. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? “open”

Gavan Bergman, Seventh Grade, 6th Place: 1. How did you practice? I only practiced a little bit for the local spelling bee. I practiced from a practice list printed from online. My mom said the word and I practiced by spelling the word, asking for definitions or the word to be used in a sentence, if needed. 2. Were you nervous? Yes, I was nervous during the entire contest. 3. Which word did you feel was most difficult to spell? The most difficult I was given to spell was “perilous,” which I misspelled by putting an extra “l” in the word. 4. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? “bird”

Kenzie Meyer, Eighth Grade, 7th Place: 1. How will you practice for the County Bee? I will look over the list of words that Mrs. [Debbie] Garber handed out in class. 2. Were you nervous/what did you do to calm your nerves? I wasn’t nervous. 3. Which word did you feel was most difficult to spell? Well, I got stumped on “ravine.” I knew the word, but it is much harder to spell verbally than on paper. There were many words towards the end of the Bee that were extremely difficult to spell. 4. Which word did you feel was the easiest to spell? “parents”