Read the news!

Newspapers fuel the power of the people. While the newspaper alone does not have the power to change the minds of those in power or affect the consideration — or sometimes, re-consideration — of decisions, the people reading newspapers do.

Newspapers — including ours — contain many different types of information, from sports to obituaries, in order to appeal to a variety of the population. While I feel all parts of the newspaper have value, these values are not equal. The greatest value of newspapers is what they all have in common — coverage of news. News is the “important” stuff — the stuff that needs to be read, from beginning to end.

In order to have the power to affect decisions, newspaper buyers actually have to be newspaper readers. I hear too often from people who aren’t. They subscribe to the newspaper, but they don’t actually read the “important” stuff. I hear from these people when they are “just now realizing something” that has been going on for awhile — whether in city government, with the school board or in the county. Don’t let that person be you.

Though we enjoy making the newspaper interesting, and maybe even entertaining, our purpose is not to entertain. Our purpose is to provide local and area citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions regarding issues that affect their lives, communities, societies and governments.

We do our best to provide our readers with this information. So, please, read it. Read the articles from the Sabetha City Commission meetings and the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education meetings. Read the minutes from the area county commissions. Read the minutes from area city council meetings. Read the legal notices.

Will it be the best time of your life? I doubt it. But if you spend just a little time staying informed, you won’t be playing catch-up when one of these governing bodies makes a decision that affects you.

The foremost value of news is to empower the informed with accurate, reliable information. We want you to be informed, so that you can come to your own conclusions about issues affecting your life, community, society and government, and take a stand if there is a need.