Sabetha blood drive slated for January 24

Submitted by Lyla Edelman

A Sabetha Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Sabetha City Hall gym.

Community Blood Center (CBC) is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Kansas City region.

“When individuals normally think of essential community services, they think about the fire and police departments,” said David Graham, executive director with Community Blood Center. “Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and fire fighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation.”

To make an appointment online, visit esavealifenow.org, click the “Schedule an Appointment” icon and enter Sponsor Code sabethacomm. For additional details, contact Lyla Edelman at 785-284-2477.