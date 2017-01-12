Brown County Commission 1.9.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Jan. 9. Members present were Chairman Warren Ploeger, Commissioners Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting.

Commissioner Olsen presented a plaque to Commissioner Ploeger on behalf of Brown County for his 24 years of service to Brown County.

District Court Judge John Weingart administered the oath of office to elected officials Kruse, Olsen, Gormley, Hill, Register of Deeds Nellie Brockhoff and Sheriff John Merchant.

The new Board of Brown County Commissioners, Roberts, Kruse and Olsen, convened for re-organization purposes. At this time newly appointed chairman Steve Roberts re-convened the meeting at 9:07 a.m.

The Jan. 4 payroll was approved as follows: General, $67,736.06; Road and Bridge, $12,030; Election, $245.77; Technology, $0; Appraiser, $6,940; Noxious Weed, $1,433; Diversion, $0; ACC, $6,362.56; JJA Core, $6,431.09; ACE Fund, $151.22; Services for Elderly, $1,781.25; Solid Waste, $2,419.88; Special MVT, $2,680; Employee Benefit FICA, $7,030.52; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,770.53. After state unemployment/worker’s compensation of $81.98 and insurance of $2,509.36 were taken out, the total was $120,420.54.

The commission discussed and approved changing the ceiling of expenditure policy from $1,000 to $5,000.

Department Reports

Sheriff Merchant reported that there are 28 inmates – 21 males and seven females – in the County Jail.

The board appointed the Road Foremen to work with County Clerk Melissa Gormley, during inclement weather to determine county closures.

Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray visited with the commissioners in regard to the current rates for Meals on Wheels. Commissioner Roberts will contact Hiawatha Community Hospital and will table this discussion until a later date.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved Resolution No. 17-01, which appoints Steve Roberts as 2017 Brown County Commission Chairman.

The commission approved Resolution No. 17-02, which designates the following as the official 2017 Brown County Banks: for checking and investments — Citizens State Bank & Trust Company and Morrill and Janes State Bank.

The commission approved Resolution No. 17-03, which designates the Horton Headlight as the 2017 legal Brown County newspaper, with the Hiawatha World to also publish many of the same legal publications.

The commission approved Resolution No. 17-04, approving the 2017 Brown County Personnel Policy effective Jan. 1, 2017.

The commission approved Resolution No. 17-05, which adopts the GAAP Waiver policy for auditing purposes.

The commission approved Resolution No. 17-06, which adopts the redistricting for 2017.

The commission approved the appointment of Roberts to the NEKES Board of Directors to replace Ploeger.

The commission approved the appointment of Keith Olsen to the NEK Multi County Health Board to replace Warren Ploeger.

The commission adopted a Uniform Guidance Policy (Federal Grant Purchases).

The commission approved the re-appointment of Jim Scherer to the NEK-CAP Multi-Board of Directors for the calendar year of 2017.

The Jan. 2 minutes were approved.

The commissioners met on Tuesday, Jan. 17. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.