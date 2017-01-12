Nemaha County Commission 1.9.17

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, Jan. 9, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

The board left the meeting room at 9:55 a.m. to go to the courtroom for the swearing in of county officials who are beginning their 2017-20 term of office. County officials sworn in by District Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Ensley Deiter were 2nd District Commissioner Tim Burdiek, 3rd District Commissioner Dennis Henry, Attorney Brad Lippert, Sheriff Rich Vernon, Register of Deeds Roxann Holthaus and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The board returned to the meeting room at 10:05 a.m.

Scoby and Burdiek approved the appointment of Henry to the Northeast Kansas Environmental Services Board and the appointment of Brad Lippert to the NEK-CAP Board for 2017. Commissioners signed both appointment letters as presented.

Deputy Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to speak to commissioners about the county utilizing a five-year bank rotation instead of a three-year bank rotation. Commissioners said they would consider this change to the Nemaha County Reorganization.

Alice Lackey with the Nemaha County Training Center came before the board to speak to commissioners about electrical work that needs to be done at the Sabetha Day Center. Lackey presented a quote from Eric’s Electric Service in the amount of $625 for the electrical work needing to be done. Following discussion, commissioners advised Lackey to move forward with getting this work completed.

Lippert spoke to commissioners about plans for the use of his old office at the courthouse.

The board reviewed the 2017 Nemaha County Reorganization and the 2017 Nemaha County Employee Handbook, suggesting further changes that they would like made to these documents before they are approved.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that the load of beams recently purchased will be delivered tomorrow. They are hauling the excavator to Topeka this morning for repairs.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that the Noxious Weed Department has one unpaid account from last year. Commissioners advised Swart that they will speak to this individual before proceeding with further collection of this bill. A resolution is needed to formally add Marion County to the Big Lakes Regional Household Hazardous Waste Program. The commissioners adopted Resolution 2017-1 agreeing to Marion County’s participation in the program. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request the hiring of a relief dispatcher/driver for the Transportation Department. Commissioners advised Yunghans to move forward with advertising for this position. Yunghans also shared with commissioners her Financial Policy for the Meals on Wheels Program in Nemaha County. She requested permission to open another checking account for just her Meals on Wheels Program. Commissioners advised Yunghans to move forward with opening this new account.

Vernon advised the board that they booked in four individuals into the jail this past week. They are currently holding 10 inmates in the jail. He has sent bid requests out for two new cars for the Sheriff’s Office for 2017.

Also at the meeting:

The commissioners reviewed and approved the minutes from the Jan. 3 meeting.

Scoby signed the Nemaha County Quarterly Financial Statement for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016, as presented.

Chairman Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid the middle of January.

Burdiek signed the 2017 Physical Capacity Profile Testing Agreement and the2017 Drug Collection Agreement with Occupational Assessment Services as presented.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.