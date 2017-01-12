Nemaha County Sheriff 1.12.17

ARRESTS

Alicia M Holstein, 26, of Sabetha bonded out on Jan. 9, on a $10,000 own recognizance bond with a next court date of 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Joshua Heideman was released on $50,000 surety bond on Jan. 11, with a court date of 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Trevor L. Guffey, 25, of Seneca was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Seneca Police Department on a Nemaha County warrant for theft. He remains in custody with bond set at $5,000.

Elizabeth L. Roeder, 27, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca PD on Jan. 11 for the offense of domestic battery. Roeder remains in custody with bond set at $1,500.

Nicholas D. Roeder, 35, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca PD on Jan. 11 for the offense of domestic battery. Roeder remains in custody with bond set at $1,500.

Angel J. Spomer, 21, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca PD on Jan. 12 for the offense of domestic battery. Spomer remains in custody with bond set at $2,500.

ACCIDENTS

At 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Kimberly Diehl, 22, of Wetmore was traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 9, when she struck a deer. Diehl was driving a 2009 Saturn Vue. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

At 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Michael Esslinger, 53, of St. Benedict was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 when his vehicle struck a coyote 0.2 mile from D Road. He was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.