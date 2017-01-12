Sabetha High School freshmen teams take first at tournaments

The Sabetha High School freshman girls’ basketball team places first at the Sabetha tournament on Saturday, January 7, and Monday, January 9. The team won against Horton, 38-37, and Marysville, 34-27. They faced Nemaha Central in the Championship game and won 38-36. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Marissa Cox, Jeanelle Wenger, Kinsey Menold, Hannah Wertenberger and Amelia Martin; BACK ROW (L-R) Coach Clayton Tennal, Nikole Kuenzi, Mariah Russell, Payton Michael, Olivia Warren and Sofia Kuenzi.
The Sabetha High School freshman boys’ basketball team places first at the tournament in Nemaha Central on Saturday, January 7, and Monday, January 9. The team won against Rossville, 54-40, and Centralia, 70-48. They faced Nemaha Central in the Championship game and won 59-50. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Foster Saner, James Stone, Braden Argabright, Jake Longabaugh, Jordan Gatz and David Pierson; BACK ROW (L-R) Gabe Garber, Skyler Arnold, Kaleb Grimm, Colby Buser, Andrew Frazee, Coach Adam Aadalen and manager Cody Meyer.
