Soil Health Workshop planned for January 30

Submitted By Dana Schmelzle, District Manager

A Soil Health Workshop is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Family Life Center, Evangel United Methodist Church, 227 Pennsylvania in Holton.

The featured speakers are Gabe Brown of Bismarck, N.D., who is one of the pioneers of the soil health movement that focuses on regenerating landscapes for a sustainable future, and Ray Archuleta, conservation agronomist at the NRCS Soil Health Division, in Greensboro, N.C. He teaches soil health and agroecology throughout the country.

The agenda will include the following topics: Your Soil How Soil Function; A Producer’s Perspective – Twenty Plus Years of Focusing on the Soil; How to Advance Your Soil’s Health; Designing Cover Crop Mixes to Address Resource Concerns; and Profitability and Possibilities – The Dollars and Sense of Regenerative Agriculture.

The workshop will conclude with a question and answer session. The noon meal is free compliments of the Jackson County Conservation District and local sponsors.

Call 785-364-3329 ext. 136 by Monday, Jan. 23, to reserve your meal and seating.