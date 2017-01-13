Creamer to serve 45 months in prison

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Joseph Creamer, 18, of Humboldt Neb., was sentenced to 45 months in prison for the offense of aggravated battery.

This sentence results from an incident that occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, near 208th and F Road in Nemaha County.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says a victim reported being struck in the head with a baseball bat and having items in his possession taken from him. The investigation led to search warrants, and those searches produced evidence implicating Creamer.

Creamer, who entered a plea of no contest to the charge on Dec. 8, 2016, will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 37 months of his sentence and his request for probation was denied.