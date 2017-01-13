The road less traveled – The Romans Road

The well known early 20th century poet Robert Frost penned the poem, “The Road Less Taken.” The last three lines are particularly applicable to the Romans Road known to many evangelical Christians as a formula in sharing the Bible’s plan of salvation. In comparing the two roads I’d like to share with you the four steps of the Romans Road, and then share with you the final three lines of Frost’s poem and draw a parallel.

I. Romans 3: 10. “As it is written, there is no one righteous, not even one; there is no one who understands, no one who seeks God.”

As a result of Adam and Eve’s sin in the Garden of Eden, they and all their descendants are spiritually dead and consequently condemned to Hell for eternity. All of us are born sinners and are totally incapable in and of ourselves to gain salvation.

II. Romans 6:23, very soberly tells us “For the wages (result) of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Sinners go to Hell, but Jesus provided an escape from the death sentence.

III. Romans 5:8 gives us hope. “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this; While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” The very reason why the Lord Jesus came to earth was to shed His spiritually life-giving blood on that crude and cruel wooden cross. The Old Testament tells us “that without the shedding of blood there is no remission (payment) for sin.” Only the blood of the Son of God could pay the death penalty of sin.

IV. Romans 10:9-10; tells just how simple it is to gain eternal life. “That is you confess with your mouth Jesus is Lord’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.” Salvation is that simple and it is your guarantee of eternal life in Heaven!

Now lets take a look at Frost’s poem;

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I,

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.”

For myself, I took the Romans Road almost 40 years ago and it indeed has made all the difference in the world for me. God has given to me eternal life through Jesus Christ and I know that I will share eternity with Him!

I certainly hope that you too dear reader will travel the Romans Road to Heaven.