It must be coyote season

A couple of weeks ago, I heard quite a ruckus outside the back door. It had been dark for over an hour, and there was a nice moon hanging overhead. There was no wind blowing and all in all it was a very pleasant evening.

Sound was carrying well, and I knew from the sounds I was hearing what was going on. I could hear my yellow lab barking her head off, and there is only one creature on the planet that will make her bark. It was a coyote. I quickly headed to the garage and grabbed my Streamlight flashlight. It has a beam of light that is unsurpassed by any other.

I quietly opened the garage door and peeked around the corner with the light. There it was! A coyote was sitting right outside the dog pen yapping at my dog who was barking right back at it. When the light hit the coyote, it trotted off to the east and disappeared over the hill.

This is a common occurrence out here. Every night, there is a serenade from the many coyotes in the area. They come up so close to the house that is very easy to hear them. We just had our first snow of the season, and if you are a coyote hunter, you had to be excited. I was gone over the weekend, but I had received several texts from guys wanting to come out in my area and do some coyote calling. I did not know it, but evidently there was a coyote calling contest taking place last weekend in this area. I really don’t have too many details, because I just found out about it but from the sound of it the event was very popular.

There are a lot of coyotes in this neck of the woods. In fact, there are a lot of coyotes in every neck of the woods. There is probably not an animal alive that is more adaptable and can survive like a coyote. People have been hunting them hard in this area ever since I can remember, and yet there are more around here than ever.

I hopped on the snowmobile Sunday afternoon and went for a little spin. I had not gone a quarter of a mile from the house and I jumped my first coyote. He hightailed it over the hill and was still heading west when I last saw him. As I made the rounds around the countryside, I was amazed at all of the coyote tracks that I saw. They were literally everywhere.

As I was wandering the countryside, I was contemplating what enemies a coyote would have in this area. There are really only two enemies around here. Man is the first and foremost predator of the coyote, and the susceptibility of the coyote to disease is the other.

Coyotes are very susceptible to sarcoptic mange. I really do not know all the details of how the disease affects the coyotes, but they lose their hair. For years around here, every coyote that I would spot would be what we called “mangy.” I suppose the consequence of them losing their hair was that they would not survive the cold weather in the winter. It has been quite a few years since I have seen a coyote with mange out around here. In fact, the coyotes out here right now have really nice hair. Mange is not the only disease that coyotes contract; the list is fairly long.

Coyotes have been hunted since the beginning of time. They have adapted well and have survived the efforts of man with great success. Coyotes are not easy to hunt. They are probably not given the credit they deserve. They are very intelligent and know how to survive. Ask anyone around here that calls coyotes, and they will tell you just how difficult it can be to bag a coyote. Right now is the perfect time to be out there hunting coyotes. Winter has set in, and coyotes are always looking for an easy meal. It is close to the breeding season, and coyotes can be called in using this to your advantage.

Yes, you can hunt coyotes all year round, but now is the best time to be out there. Their hair is optimum, and the challenge is exciting. Yes, it is coyote season.