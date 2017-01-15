Nemaha County Sheriff 1.13.2017

ARRESTS

Nicholas Roeder was released on Jan. 12 on a $1,500 surety bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on Feb 15.

Elizabeth Roeder was released on Jan. 12 on a $1,500 surety bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Angel Spomer was released on Jan. 12 on $2,500 surety bond with a court date of 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Roan N. Bruggeman, 20, of Holton was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Jan. 12 on a Nemaha County warrant for burglary and theft. He remains in custody with bond set at $6,000.