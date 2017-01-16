Corinne Haverkamp – Cameron Meyer

Corinne Noelle Haverkamp and Cameron Joseph Meyer were united in marriage on Aug. 6, 2016, at St. James Catholic Church in Wetmore. Father Arul Carasala and Father Barry Clayton officiated the ceremony. Corinne was escorted down the aisle and given in marriage by her father, Kevin Haverkamp.

Corinne is the daughter of Kevin and Ellie Haverkamp of Wetmore, and the granddaughter of Orville and Shirley Hutfles of Holton, and Linus and Anita Haverkamp of Wetmore. She is a 2015 graduate of Wetmore High School, and is employed by Edelmans Home Center in Sabetha.

Cameron is the son of Richard and Joni Meyer of Sabetha, and the grandson of Marvin and Jane Leman of Princeville, Ill., and the late Eli Jr. and Lois Meyer. He is a 2013 high school graduate, and is employed by Morrill Elevator and engaged in farming.

Attendants of the bride were maid of honor, Gerae Haverkamp; and bridesmaids, Elizabeth Hutfles, Kylie Hutfles and Kayle Wamsley. Attendants of the groom were best man, Taylor Meyer; and groomsmen, Travis Meyer, Trenton Huber, and Moses Ulmer.

Ushers were Jay Haverkamp, Gabe Meyer, Joel Hutfles and Micah Ulmer. Flower girl was Chloe Hutfles. Ring bearer was Abram Beyer. Musicians were Connie Marzen, Lori Perkins and Donna Haverkamp. Candlelighters were Haylie Meyer and Sarah Hutfles. Program attendants were Kean Haverkamp and Cole Meyer. Guest book attendant was Aubrey Meyer. Lector was Charlie Hutfles. Altar servers were Kenton Talley and Trenton Talley.

Following the wedding, a reception, dinner and dance were held at St. James Hall in Wetmore. After a honeymoon to Branson, Mo., the couple resides at rural Bern.

The Sabetha Herald 1/18/2017