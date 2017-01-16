Jay grapplers capture double dual
The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad hosted the Maryville, Mo., Spoofhounds and the Falls City, Neb., Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 12, during double dual action. The Jays captured both duals, defeating the Spoofhounds 39-27 and the Tigers 47-15.
“I thought we wrestled more aggressively tonight, but we let a couple of matches slip away from us,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We have several wrestlers that have dropped down into lower weight classes, and it seems that we are all settled in where we need to be as we push towards the end of the year.”
Senior 138-pound Matt Meyer is one of those wrestlers who has dropped down a weight class. Meyer not only dropped down one but went down another weight class from 152 pounds to 138 pounds. Meyer picked up two wins by fall on Thursday night in the 138 pound bracket.
“I was actually wrestling up a couple of weight classes from where I could have gotten to, so I did not really have too much trouble making 138 pounds,” Meyer said. “I got the two extra pounds after Christmas break, so I am not having any trouble staying at 140 pounds.”
“Wrestling at 138 pounds is a little different than wrestling at 152 pounds,” Meyer said. “The wrestlers at 138 pounds are a lot quicker than the guys at 152 pounds, so I have had to make that adjustment but it has not been too bad.”
The Jays will be home on Thursday, Jan. 18, to host a quad dual with Burlington, Perry Lecompton and Santa Fe Trail on Senior Night.
|
1.12.2017 @ Sabetha
|
Maryville
|
Falls City
|
Weight Class
|
Name
|
Opponent
|
Win/Lose
|
Score
|
Weight Class
|
Name
|
Opponent
|
Win/Lose
|
Score
|
106
|
Open
|
Paris
|
L
|
0-6
|
106
|
Open
|
Open
|
113
|
Open
|
Open
|
113
|
Open
|
Open
|
120
|
Mitchell
|
Ware
|
L
|
0-9
|
120
|
Mitchell
|
Open
|
W
|
6-0
|
126
|
Harrell
|
Pettlon
|
W
|
6-9
|
126
|
Harrell
|
Open
|
W
|
12-0
|
132
|
Wisdom
|
Reeves
|
L
|
6-12
|
132
|
Wisdom
|
Black
|
W
|
18-0
|
138
|
Meyer
|
Pistole
|
W
|
12-12
|
138
|
Meyer
|
Burns
|
W
|
24-0
|
145
|
B Brownlee
|
Wilmes
|
W
|
18-12
|
145
|
B Brownlee
|
Sutton
|
W
|
28-0
|
152
|
K Brownlee
|
Partridge
|
W
|
24-12
|
152
|
K Brownlee
|
Campbell
|
W
|
32-0
|
160
|
Becker
|
Sanders
|
L
|
24-18
|
160
|
Becker
|
Open
|
W
|
38-0
|
170
|
T Ukele
|
Twaddle
|
L
|
24-21
|
170
|
T Ukele
|
Hunzeker
|
W
|
41-0
|
182
|
C Rokey
|
Zahnd
|
W
|
30-21
|
182
|
C Rokey
|
Open
|
W
|
47-0
|
195
|
B Rokey
|
Open
|
W
|
36-21
|
195
|
B Rokey
|
Hunzeker
|
L
|
47-3
|
220
|
P Strahm
|
Search
|
W
|
39-21
|
220
|
P Strahm
|
Banks
|
L
|
47-9
|
285
|
Geist
|
Owens
|
L
|
39-27
|
285
|
Geist
|
Kennel
|
L
|
47-15
Tim Kellenberger97 Posts
Tim Kellenberger serves as Owner, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief for The Sabetha Herald since 2004. He specializes in sports reporting and column writing, as well as sports photography. Tim is a Grace University graduate with a dual degree in agricultural economics and human resource management. He lives in rural Sabetha with his wife and has four grown children and two grandchildren.
