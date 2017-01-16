Jay grapplers capture double dual

Freshman 120-pound Braden Mitchell fires off of the bottom against this Maryville opponent during the bout on Thursday, January 12. Senior 132-pound Ryley Wisdom attempts to take this Maryville opponent back to the mat during their bout on Thursday, January 12. Sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey controls Mark Zahnd of Maryville, Mo., as he attempts to sitout during their bout on Thursday, January 12. Sophomore 160-pound Kamden Brownlee turns Shane Campbell of Falls City, Neb., to his back during their bout on Thursday, January 12. Senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey takes this Falls City, neb. opponent to the mat during their bout on Thursday, January 12. Senior 220-pound Payton Strahm spins on this Falls City, Neb., opponent in order to take him down during their bout on Thursday, January 12.

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad hosted the Maryville, Mo., Spoofhounds and the Falls City, Neb., Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 12, during double dual action. The Jays captured both duals, defeating the Spoofhounds 39-27 and the Tigers 47-15.

“I thought we wrestled more aggressively tonight, but we let a couple of matches slip away from us,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “We have several wrestlers that have dropped down into lower weight classes, and it seems that we are all settled in where we need to be as we push towards the end of the year.”

Senior 138-pound Matt Meyer is one of those wrestlers who has dropped down a weight class. Meyer not only dropped down one but went down another weight class from 152 pounds to 138 pounds. Meyer picked up two wins by fall on Thursday night in the 138 pound bracket.

“I was actually wrestling up a couple of weight classes from where I could have gotten to, so I did not really have too much trouble making 138 pounds,” Meyer said. “I got the two extra pounds after Christmas break, so I am not having any trouble staying at 140 pounds.”

“Wrestling at 138 pounds is a little different than wrestling at 152 pounds,” Meyer said. “The wrestlers at 138 pounds are a lot quicker than the guys at 152 pounds, so I have had to make that adjustment but it has not been too bad.”

The Jays will be home on Thursday, Jan. 18, to host a quad dual with Burlington, Perry Lecompton and Santa Fe Trail on Senior Night.