Jays tally victory over Panthers

The Sabetha High School boys’ basketball team hit the road once again Friday, Jan. 13, to take on the Royal Valley Panthers in their first meeting of the season. The Jays were looking to rebound after an overtime loss to Holton, and the Panthers were reeling from a loss to Nemaha Central in the contest prior to this meeting.

Sabetha trailed at the intermission but held Royal Valley to single digit scoring in the second half to pick the win, 39-31.

“Royal Valley was hot to start,” Head Coach Scott Burger said, as the Panthers opened the contest with a 6-0 run.

The Panthers would stretch a 10-2 lead before Jays made a surge late in the quarter to pull within three points. At the end of one, Royal Valley led 13-10. The Panthers then came screaming out of the gate in the second quarter and went on an 8-0 run to stretch their advantage to 11.

“Midway through the second quarter, we challenged our team to constantly attack them inside,” Burger said.

Sabetha fired back with a string of points of their own, scoring 9 unanswered to pull within 2 points of their hosts. The Panthers led 23-19 at the break.

To gain the lead, Sabetha would have to figure out a way to contain the Panthers’ quick scoring offensive attacks.

“We switched to our match-up zone, which was very effective,” Burger said.

With that adjustment, they stymied Royal Valley’s offense and blanked them in the third quarter.

Sabetha’s surge in the paint gained them the edge in the game. Eric Renyer tallied 14 points in the first three frames and finished the night with 18, while Kyle Grimm did damage under the basket, accounting for 7 points in the game.

The Jays led 27-23 at the end of the third quarter and allowed the Panthers only 8 points in the final eight minutes of play.

“I thought we made good decisions down the stretch to hold on,” Coach Burger said.

Sabetha would take the win in the duel, defeating the Panthers 39-31.

Renyer led all scorers with 18, Grimm had 7 and Keegan Cox finished the night with 4 points, five steals and two assists. With the victory, the Bluejays improved to 5-4 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 4-5 overall.

Sabetha turned their attention to some non-conference challenges when they head to the Burlington Invitational Tuesday, Jan. 17. Sabetha played the No. 2 seed, 6-2 Prairie View Buffaloes, in opening round action on Tuesday, Jan. 17. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. For times and the bracket go to http://tinyurl.com/gqlqyn6.